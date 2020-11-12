Shop Today was paid by Ulta to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Whether you’re actually buying a gift for your favorite beauty-lover this holiday season, or you want to treat yourself, gift sets are a great way to go.

By pairing popular items together in a nicely wrapped package, beauty gift sets make holiday shopping easier while also saving money. In addition to helping you save time and money on gift wrapping, the price of a set is typically lower than the value of each item if you were to purchase it separately.

So it’s a great time to stock up on your favorite beauty items for the year … or buy some holiday gifts for those you love. Either way, we found some of the best beauty gift sets for every budget and every person on your list.

Plus, Ulta is running an Early Black Friday sale with discounts on plenty of best-sellers, in case none of the gift sets strike your fancy.

Is this the perfect stocking stuffer? Someone who always sports a perfect manicure may think so!

We love a good face mask! With nine to choose from, this set is sure to please.

With everything you need for the perfect smoky eye, this set includes $102 worth of eye makeup for just $30.

Peter Thomas Roth is a great go-to skin care brand, but it can be pricey. This set is worth $94, but is priced at just $58 for the holidays — and perfect for any skin care fanatics you may know.

With a soft floral aroma, this fragrance kit includes a shower gel, body emulsion and eau de toilette, ensuring you’ll smell great all day long.

Drybar hair brushes are some of the best out, probably because they’re designed to give you a salon blowout at home.This set includes a shampoo, conditioner, serum, hair cream and a hair dryer brush, making it the ultimate gift for anyone who loves a bouncy blowout.

Beauty fans have loved the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer ever since it came out in 2016. Usually, the hair dryer itself costs $399.99, so with this set, you’re basically getting the round brush and detangling comb for free!