Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While October isn't over just yet, most retailers are already gearing up for the holiday season with huge sales and other promotions to get us in the shopping mindset. Though there are some highly-coveted beauty items that almost never go on sale — even during the holiday season — you can find them in gift sets that offer a great value for what's inside.

Luckily, Sephora is already in the holiday spirit and has hundreds of beauty sets that are prime for gifting. Whether you're in need of a few affordable stocking stuffers or want to splurge on a set for the beauty guru in your life, you can find nearly every cult-beauty favorite in a Sephora makeup, perfume, hair or skin care set.

Since there are far too many to choose from, we rounded up some of the standouts from brands like Tarte, Clinique, La Mer and more and put them all in one place to make your holiday shopping just a little easier. If you're not looking to break the bank, don't worry — we've also categorized it by price point so you can find a special gift that both the recipient and your budget will love.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Sephora Gift Sets $15 and Under

This six-piece set is full of favorites from Milk Makeup, Olaplex and more. It includes some of the brands' buzziest products for hair, makeup, and skin care.

Just in time for the colder months, this ornament gift set features three skin care products packed with hydrating shea butter. Suitable for normal, oily, dry and combination skin, it includes the brand's bestselling shea butter hand cream, as well as a rich body cream and gentle soap.

This set of six includes skin, hair and makeup essentials from some of Sephora's most iconic brands, as well as vouchers for 15% off future full-size purchases. From a Versace fragrance to a cleanser from Caudalie, every kind of beauty fanatic will love the samples included in this collection.

This limited-edition beauty trio contains highlighting products for your face and lips from Milk Makeup, Tower 28 Beauty and Farsàli.

This Clinique kit targets the eyes, with everything you need to build a natural makeup look for the day and everything you need to remove it all at night.

Give the gift of hydration with this trio kit from Caudalie. It includes three different hand and nail creams that work to replenish dry skin and skin elasticity thanks to key ingredients like antioxidant grape seed polyphenols.

Sephora Gift Sets $25 and Under

This set includes four lip colors that were made for the holiday season. The exclusive shades are also scented like different Christmas indulgences including caramel apple, sugar cookie, candy cane and hot toddy.

For thick lashes and plumper lips, this set has everything they'll need for a fuller makeup look. It includes Too Faced's 24-Hour Mascara and Lip Injection Extreme plumper that provide visible results.

Facial rollers are the hottest items in skin care thanks to their ability to de-puff and de-stress the face. This set includes rollers made from rose quartz, howlite and blue aventurine which all boast their own skin-loving properties.

Another face mask they're bound to appreciate this year, but make it a set of six limited-edition favorites. From energizing to purifying masks, each one in this set addresses a different skin concern.

Sephora Gift Sets $50 and Under

Youth to the People's holiday kit includes a cleanser, moisturizer and mask for a three-step skin care routine. Each formula is vegan and comes in recyclable packaging, making it good for the skin and the environment.

Help them start out the new year with a fresh set of makeup brushes to keep their skin looking its best. This set of eight from Sephora includes five face brushes and three eye brushes that make it easy to blend out any makeup look.

This set of six highlighting and bronzing items contains all of the essentials for a perfectly contoured look. It includes favorites from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Huda Beauty and more, and it's all wrapped up in a reusable bag ready for gifting.

Selena Gomez's new beauty line is full of must-have products, but you won't have to look far for the standouts thanks to this lip and cheek set. It includes two liquid blushes, a lip cream and tinted lip balm.

This trio includes Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk matte lipstick, as well as two other shades, Walk of No Shame and Very Victoria.

From a setting powder from Too Faced to an eyeliner from Kat Von D Vegan Beauty, this set is full of makeup must-haves for anyone looking to experiment with their look.

This gift will keep on giving throughout the entire month of December! It includes 15 full-size and nine mini gifts that the recipient can open on each day of the month to get ready for the holidays.

There couldn't be a more perfect gift set for the lipstick-obsessed. It's packed with eight bestselling products from brands like Fenty Beauty and Patrick Ta perfect for making a statement.

This limited-edition holiday set includes 14 different sheet masks for your face, eyes, hands and feet. It also comes with two hair masks, two solid cleansers and two sets of mini makeup wipes to use before unwinding with some self-care.

With 10 bestselling eye products from brands such as Grande Cosmetics and Pat McGrath Labs, this set of must-haves is for anyone who dreams of fuller, voluminous lashes.

These three eyeshadow palettes were made for gifting, but we don't blame you if you want to keep a palette for yourself. Each shade is made with Amazonian clay for longer wear, as well as mineral pigments that soften the skin.

For locks that could use some extra protection during the winter, this hydrating gift set features a full-size shampoo and conditioner, as well as a mini body soufflé and hair oil that are suitable for wavy, curly, coily and straight hair.

In addition to the brand's popular ultra repair cream, this set from First Aid Beauty also includes skin care essentials like an eye cream and cleanser that help hydrate and soothe the skin.

With three skin care essentials for your face and body, this set from Dr. Jart+ is suitable for those with dry or normal skin. Each item is formulated with 5-Cera Complex™ that provides moisture to the skin, even in extreme climates.

This limited-edition set is full of clean beauty products for combination and oily skin. It includes a cleansing balm, moisturizer and eye cream made from vegan formulas.

Luxury beauty for under $50 — you have our attention! This kit features four bold fragrances they'll want to wear all year long.

Origins' skin set includes five bestsellers from the brand, such as its anti-aging serum and gel moisturizer. You can snag $73 worth of products for less than $30 thanks to this Sephora bundle.

Sephora Gift Sets $75 and Under

Whether they're looking to exfoliate, purify, soothe or firm their skin, they can do it all with this four-piece kit from Peter Thomas Roth. It includes four lightweight masks made with pumpkin enzymes, Irish moor mud, cucumber extract and 24K gold that target fine lines, wrinkles and dry skin.

This gift set is a two-in-one. Not only does it include eight mini fragrances, but once you find your favorite, you can redeem the included scent certificate to redeem a full-size bottle of the fragrance at no extra cost.

Olaplex is having a moment, and this holiday kit includes everything they'll need for a good hair day. It features the No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and No.6 Bond Smoother.

This kit includes 13 mini fragrances from brands like Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana and Marc Jacobs. Your recipient can also exchange the included voucher for a free, full-size version of their favorite fragrance from the mix.

Full of bestsellers from Sol de Janeiro including the skin-smoothing Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, this kit includes three other body care must-haves that are perfect for gifting.

For the guy in your life, this cologne sampler set features nine mini bottles of popular men's fragrances and a voucher that can be exchanged for a free, full-size fragrance in-store.

We could all use a vacation, and this set can help anyone's skin feel like paradise. It includes five of Lancôme's bestselling skin care products, including the brand's anti-aging face serum.

Sephora Gift Sets $100 and Under

Kiehl's beauty gift set features bestsellers such as its top-rated facial cream and eye treatment. The formulas are crafted to target dark spots, dryness and dullness with ingredients such as avocado oil and squalane.

Caudalie's set includes its bestselling Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, as well as a brightening moisturizer and eye cream made from vegan formulas.

Drying brushes are another hot item on everyone's list this holiday season, and this set from Amika not only includes a blow-dryer brush, but a dry shampoo and anti-humidity spray for frizz-free volume.

Full of skin care must-haves for your nighttime routine, this kit was made for wiping away the stress from the day. It includes a night serum, micellar water, jelly cleanser, whipped cream, electrolyte water facial and a bonus compact mirror.

This special holiday kit from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare targets dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles to leave you with smoother, brighter skin.

Sephora Gift Sets to Splurge On

Another two-in-one gift, this skin care set comes in its own suitcase that the recipient can use all year long. Drunk Elephant's cruelty-free formulas are made with skin-loving ingredients that work to firm the skin, alleviate dark spots and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This gift set features an Allure Best of Beauty winner, the Dyson Airwrap Styler. It can be used on multiple hair types to curl, smooth, dry, wave hair and more.

La Mer's gift set includes cleansing foam, treatment lotion, regenerating serum and moisturizing cream, all infused with the brand's legendary Miracle Broth™ elixir.

Along with peels and brightening serums, this beauty set also includes a DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro, which uses LED lights to stimulate collagen production within the skin.

This bundle has everything they'll need for a Drybar-worthy blowout, including the Buttercup blow-dryer, a dry shampoo, heat-protectant mist, serum, hair clips and a paddle brush.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!