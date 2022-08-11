This brow serum undid my years of over-plucking in less than a month

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

If you grew up in the mid 90's to early aughts, chances are you fell victim to over-tweezing and suffered the results of over-plucked brows. I certainly did. Though, I'm one of the lucky ones whose brow hair somewhat grew back — but not quite to their full potential.

Whether you have naturally thinner brows or are trying reverse your beauty mistakes from the early 2000s, there are (luckily) tons of products on the market to help fill-in and create the illusion of a bold brow — from pencils to powders to micro-blading. But what if you're looking to upgrade and enhance your natural hairs?

I've always been a huge fan of Anastasia Beverly Hills and have used the Brow Powder Duo for years. So, when the brand sent me its new Brow Genius serum to try before the launch, I was excited to try it out. Would this new drop revive my eyebrows and help them become the natural brows of my dreams?

What is Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius?

According to the brand, Brow Genius is a "multi-benefit brow serum that noticeably improves hair texture, manageability and encourages the appearance of fuller-looking brows." It's formulated with six ingredients that help strengthen and smooth the hair, including red clover extract peptide, Korean red ginseng, panthenol, biotin and castor oil. In just eight weeks, the brand says your brows should appear fuller and tamer.

They also say that following a 12-week trial, 86 percent of users said their brows no longer looked sparse. After reading those stats, I couldn't wait to twist the rose gold cap off and start applying.

How do you use Brow Genius?

For best results, the brand says to use Brow Genius both morning and night for up to eight weeks. Although I was signing up for a lengthy time commitment, my brow journey was actually quite simple.

I followed the product instructions by gently applying the serum to clean brows with small, upward strokes. The brand says to focus the formula on sparse areas, so I applied a little extra to the end of my brows where the arch and hair is thinnest. I also made sure to get in-between the hairs and make sure every area was thoroughly coated.

Does this brow serum work?

So far, I say yes! I started using this brow serum in early July, so I'm only on week five of my brow glow-up. Although I skipped a few mornings of use (but religiously added the serum into my nighttime skin routine), I am already seeing results!

I saw results in just three weeks! Courtesy Shannon Garlin

In fact, I actually started to see a noticeable difference after just three weeks — my brows look darker and fuller! Plus, the hairs feel stronger and thicker, as well as more conditioned and less coarse. I also love how my Brow Powder Duo pairs with the serum formula. I'm noticing a smoother and more effortless application.

Overall, my brows feel so much healthier and tame-able — and fluffier! — than they were five weeks ago. After seeing results this quickly, I can't wait to see what they look like at the eight-to-12 week mark.

More affordable products for fuller brows

If you didn't fall victim to over-plucking, you may have had a not-so pleasant wax experience. One Shop TODAY editor did and was need of a quick fix, so she turned to this tattoo pen. She said her eyebrows looked natural and micro-bladed. With over 8,000 Amazon ratings, this brow pen formula is smudge-proof and perfect for those needing to upgrade their brows, fast.

As a makeup lover, I've tried many different brow-filling products and always found my way back to this powder duo. Pencils tend to pull my brow hair out, but I love how this powder is softer and gentler to apply, especially after using Brow Genius. Coming in 11 different colors, this duo features a light and dark color, allowing you to easily blend and control how bold you want your brows. Not to mention, this duo kit lasts forever!

Like most of us, One Shop TODAY contributor was in pursuit of the perfect bold brow. After reading reviews of it being "the best brow pencil ever," she had to try it and was thrilled with the matte-finish results. With 12 different colors to choose from and an ultra-slim tip, the brand says you'll be able to mimic hair-like strokes for flawless brows.

When I do opt for a brow pencil, I love this option from Benefit. The formula contains both powder and fibers, so you technically get the best of both worlds. According to the brand, the pencil is "first of its kind" with the pigments attaching to the hairs that gradually build volume and depth with each stroke.

Quick, bold brows is an understatement for this Shop TODAY editor find. Coming with five different stencil sizes, editorial assistant Kamari Stewart loved the stamp application and being able to choose her brow thickness, which is especially great for those who want to keep things on the natural side.