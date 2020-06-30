Amazon's bestselling eyebrow 'tattoo' pen gave me a natural, long-lasting look

The MoonKong Eyebrow Tattoo Pen is an eyebrow pen designed to give you similar results to microblading — a professional treatment where eyebrows are tattooed using small blades and permanent ink. While microblading is a good option for a permanent solution, this pen can give you a similar look without the commitment.

The $15 pen has a unique four-prong tip that creates hair-like strokes with temporary, waterproof ink. It comes in four natural shades that range from black to chestnut. I used the lightest chestnut to better match my blonde hair color.

The Amazon reviews I read pointed out that it takes some practice to master the application technique. To avoid another beauty mishap, I practiced on the back of my hand. The instructions state to hold the pen at a 45-degree angle to achieve precise lines. For me, the pen was easy to maneuver; it went on smoothly, evenly and created a hair-like look.

When I started to fill in my brows, I quickly realized that applying the product to the back of my hand was a lot easier than applying it on my face. I typically fill in my brows after creating an outline around the perimeter, but this pen works best if you move the tip in the same direction as your hair growth — and my brow hair grows in multiple directions. After a few tries and some oil-based makeup remover, I achieved my desired natural look.

Only afterward did I realize the kit came with three brow-shaped stencils to help with the application — something I will likely use in the future to make sure both my brows are even on the first try. It also includes a brow shaping razor that you can use to touch up any unwanted hair growth.

Megan Foster / TODAY

I've been wearing the product for almost 48 hours and can't speak to its multi-day wear, but customers claim that the color can last for days. The waterproof formula comes off with an oil-based makeup remover, and shoppers give it the seal of approval for the summer weather.

"Given the affordable price, I didn't have super-high expectations; however, the product is great!" said one verified buyer. "Very easy to apply, smudge-proof, lasted all day despite the warm weather."

Another wrote, "My eyebrows are still thin from cancer treatment, and this pen is amazing. It looks like I have real eyebrows! Easy to use and lasts for days."

Similar to some shoppers, I was thrilled that the makeup didn't smudge or run even though my workouts or the summer heat. Instead, it kept its dark color, and I could still see the defined hair-like lines after hours of wear.

The MoonKong pen also stands out among other brow products I've used in the past because it looks natural. This little "tattoo" pen made it look like I had sprouted new brow hairs without a heavy or fake look.

It's slightly more expensive than your average drugstore eyebrow pen, pencil or powder. Still, compared to a microblading session that can cost upwards of $500, the $15 price tag makes it a reasonable choice.

Even after a single application, I can see the MoonKong Eyebrow Tattoo Pen becoming my go-to eyebrow makeup. The fact that I don't have to reapply throughout the day will save me time in my routine, and the natural look helps me look put-together without a lot of effort.

