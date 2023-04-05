This $7 eyebrow stamp gave me perfectly even brows in minutes

How do you use it?

The product itself is a simple concept. It comes with two sets of stencils, a dual-ended brush and a brow stamp, which consists of a rounded sponge with powder pigment built into the cap. I felt bold, so I went with the thicker stencil, aptly named "Confident." From there, all you have to do is hold the stencil over your brow and lightly press the stamp along its length. Once you remove the stencil, you can use the included brush to fill any areas that need touch-ups. Then, flip to the spool-y end to brush away excess powder. The entire process took less than two minutes — and in that time, my brows were as close to perfect as they'll ever be.

As an amputee, I had to make a few adaptations to the application technique. The fact that the stencils don't have a sticky back is nice because that means you can reuse them (just make sure to wipe them down after each use). However, since I only have one arm, I knew I couldn't hold the stencil in place while applying the powder. I resolved this issue by using two small pieces of tape to secure the stencil. I feared the application would turn out messy and imprecise since the stencil couldn't lay completely flat against my brow, but I discovered that the powder adheres mostly only to the hair rather than smudging all over my skin.

Courtesy Chloe Toscano

The powder is located in the cap. So, after my preliminary application, I removed the stencil and then perfected the ends with the brush, dipping into the compressed powder in the lid. Similarly, if you need more powder on the stamp, just pop it back into the cap and twist it around to coat. The resulting application was even and neat. I didn't have to spring for a Q-tip or makeup remover to better define the shape or wrangle any overspill. Usually, I struggle to achieve even brows when applying a gel or pencil, but using the stencil and stamp showed symmetry at its finest.

Does it get my stamp of approval?

I love these results, and I think many people could achieve a fabulous look with this kit. However, one qualm I had was with the stencils provided. Both sets cater to a brow shape that is rather long and angled on the distal end, which was incidentally a very close match for my features. But not everyone has the same brow, and if you're someone with a shape that isn't a close match for the included stencils, then you'd be left using the product, although good on its own, with the brush — which defeats the purpose of the kit.

If the included stencils don't work with your brows, you could go ahead and find some printable ones online or purchase some on Amazon. Is it worth going the extra mile to either buy or print and cut your own? I'd say yes! At under $10, the product itself isn't costly but highly efficient, making going the extra mile for the stencils a thing to consider. Additionally, it would be nice for the brand to consider expanding their color offerings as this is currently only available in three shades.

How long does the brow stamp last?

As for how it held up, my brows stayed on until I decided to remove my makeup at the end of the day. Better yet, I haven't experienced any smudging or uneven fading. For me, the final step of using the spool to comb through the brows was vital for ensuring everything remained in place. It'll remove any excess and lock in loose powder more evenly. In the end, I was sold. And I have officially made a place on my makeup shelf for an extra — or, third — brow product.