Amazon's Spring Beauty Premiere Event is here — 26 items to shop, starting at $5

How does your hair, skin and all-around beauty confidence feel? If it's anything less than 100 percent, you're due for a little self-care upgrade. Whether that means replacing your favorite bottle of facial serum, trying that new lip oil everyone's been talking about or finding that game-changing hair product to give your tresses some va-va-volume, you deserve it.

You know what you also deserve? Treating yourself without the splurge. Luckily, you made it here just in time to hear all about Amazon's Spring Beauty Premiere Event, the online retailer's major sale in all things popular makeup, skin care and hair care. After a quick search of the online retailer's beauty section, we found a ton of customer favorites and top sellers on sale, starting at $5. From a 56% off discount on a facial steamer to skin care devices going for half off, you can shop our favorites finds (and soon-to-be yours), for smile-worthy prices.

So, now's the time to shampoo, slather and slay your way to a more confident and bold you. And to make things even better, we even found a few of Shop TODAY's 2023 Beauty Award winners on deal as well. Keep scrolling to shop and save!

Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event deals

No one likes to wake up to a puffy face, but sometimes, there's no way to avoid it. However, there's a way to help reduce it! Use this rose quartz gua sha to smooth the skin, as well as relieve tense muscles and even give your face a little lift, according to the brand. Make sure to click on the coupon to get an extra 20% off!

Sandal season is around the corner, so it's time to get your feet in tip-top shape after months of being stuffed inside clunky boots. These pedicure files can help you remove painful calluses, remove dry skin and "reduce hard skin buildup."

Whether styling your hair comes naturally to you or is a major hassle, you can always make sure the process goes as seamlessly as possible. Use these salon hair clips to help section hair while straightening, curling, braiding, blow-drying or however you manage your tresses. Plus, they're designed to hold any hair type, regardless of thickness or length.

Whether you prefer that sleek, slicked-back look or need to hide a bad hair day (we're not judging), this wax stick can get the job done. Use it to control frizz and flyaways, all while nourishing your hair at the same time.

If you're in need of a better wind-down routine after a long day, these No. 1 bestselling shower steamers can offer a relaxing aromatherapy experience. Nearly 20,000 reviewers have given them a five-star rating for their pleasant scent and calming effect.

Oily skin people, listen up! One of Amazon's Choice products for facial cleansing gels is currently on sale for 30% off. It boasts a mineral-infused formula that is said to remove impurities, exfoliate the skin and leave it feeling fresh.

When in doubt about your skin care, K-Beauty is a smart place to start. For long-lasting hydration, supple skin and a glowing complexion, give this nourishing moisturizer a try.

There's nothing like that feeling of leaving the salon with freshly toned highlights, so you'll want to make sure you have the tools to make that color last as long as possible. According to Kristin Ess, this sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner set is the way to do it, which works to remove yellow tones and enhance shine.

Grab this eyelash serum for practically 40% off during Amazon's Beauty sale. The Amazon's Choice product is said to have a formula that promotes thickening and grow stronger lashes in just 3-4 weeks.

Rain, rain go away ... except when it comes to this fragrance. Shoppers love the notes of melon, water lily, musk and watermint. One five-star reviewer even called it their best-smelling perfume "hands down" and raved about the scent's long-lasting staying power.

A radiant complexion starts with a good skin care routine, but there's more to it than serums and creams. A facial steamer can make all the difference when it comes to hydrating your skin and helping your products absorb better. The brand says that using this device can give you softer and glowier skin in minutes, as well as "smaller pores after one treatment."

Getting whiter teeth can be a long and pricey process, but this kit says it can make the journey a little easier. It comes with a whitening pen and an LED light, which, together, the brand claims can clear "10 years of stains in just three days."

With this cleansing brush, you'll get the feel of a facial, without the spa visit or price. The skin care tool is said to use over 7,000 vibrations per minute to remove dirt, tone the skin and help massage serums into the skin.

Save almost $120 on this red light therapy tool, which is said to help with anti-aging, dark spots and acne scars.

Shop TODAY Beauty Award winners on sale

This tool may be able to eliminate unwanted peach fuzz, but it also works to remove dead skin, oil and bacteria, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman.

So you weren't born with bold brows — no problem. A quality eyebrow pen can help you create the look and shape you've always wanted. Commerce editor Vivien Moon says this one is "long-lasting, easy to apply and creates natural-looking brows."

Photo editor Kara Birnbaum said this portable makeup remover stick came in handy whenever she needed to transition her looks. Thanks to its compact design, she found it easier to remove makeup than her typical pads or wipes, and she also loved how it never spilled like liquid removers she's used in the past.

Show your pout some love with a brand-new lip color. All 30 of these Super Stay liquid lipsticks are on sale during Amazon's Spring Beauty Premiere Event — and are said to provide up to 16 hours of smudge-free wear.

You don't need to splurge to get longer, fuller and more volumized lashes. One reporter and editor said this $10 L'Oréal option (now under $9 during the Amazon sale) made her straight and thin lashes curl without the messy clumping.

Not only are Shop TODAY staffers obsessed with this makeup brush set, but Amazon shoppers also seem to love it, too — nearly 13,000 of them have given it a five-star rating. It comes with 16 tools that can help with every part of your makeup routine.

This cult-favorite body oil can now add Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner to its list of compelling reasons to try it. Reviewers love it for its ability to moisturize, heal hyperpigmentation and reduce scarring and stretch marks.

This retinol serum is designed to protect your skin's natural barrier, thanks to a formula that contains three essential ceramides that can help you achieve a more even-tone complexion.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry says this hair serum is a great option for those looking to improve thinning locks. "Its blend of peptides, plant-based extracts, and other nourishing ingredients can help to strengthen and protect hair follicles, while also promoting healthy blood flow and reducing inflammation," she says.

When your skin is feeling the color of a tomato, Shop TODAY staffers say this correcting primer can neutralize the redness and last all day.

For a better blow-out, this volumizer is the one Shop TODAY staffers say will give you the best style from root to tip.

Use the ceramic plates on this award-winning straightening tool to smooth hair, reduce frizz and lay down flyaways in a single pass. Plus, infrared heating technology is said to keep static at bay.