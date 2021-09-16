Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Thicker, fuller eyebrows are in right now but, if you're anything like me, you don't even know where to begin to get them. Eyebrow care is barely even part of my current beauty routine, which hasn't changed much in the last five years: A light application of concealer, foundation, clear eyebrow gel (just to smooth flyaways), mascara and lip gloss.

Between the different gels, dip pomades, pens and pencils, there are so many ways to fill in your brows these days. I usually get so intimidated that I won't even attempt to try it. Recently, though, I saw a TikTok about a new way to create the perfect fluffy brow that seemed easy enough for a beginner like me. The video of a beauty influencer trying the Madluvv Brow Stamp garnered 45 million views in just two months, causing the product to go out of stock almost instantly. The TikToker even made a follow-up video with an all-day wear test to see how well it performed in the brutal summer heat. (Spoiler: It held up perfectly.)

The first video alone was enough to convince me that I needed to try this viral sensation, but the all-day wear test was the real selling point. So, despite having no experience doing my eyebrows, I got my hands on my own Madluvv Brow Stamp Kit as soon as it came back in stock.

From shades to arch length, you've got options

The kit comes in a convenient zippered pouch, which includes everything you need to create a perfectly shaped arch: five brow stencils, a pigmented pomade, a spoolie brush and an instruction manual that leads to a how-to video. The instructions were easy to figure out (even for a beginner like me), but the video goes into more depth about proper technique if you need more guidance.

The actual stamp comes in seven shades: Blonde, Taupe, Soft Brown, Medium Brown, Brunette, Dark Brown and Nearly Black. If you're unsure of which color to choose, you can take the color match quiz on the Madluvv website to figure out which one might work best for you. I chose the shade Nearly Black since it best matches my natural hair color, which is a very deep brown.

For the stencil, I was able to choose from five different options that ranged in shape and length, but I went with the size four. I tend to keep my natural brows at a medium width — not too thin or too thick — but since I was filling them in, I wanted to go with a thicker option to give them a more defined shape.

This TikTok-viral eyebrow stamp creates perfect brows in seconds. Courtesy Kamari Stewart

To start, I brushed out my brows to prep them and separate the hairs. I laid the stencil over my brow, holding it from the top with my index and middle fingers. Then, I popped open the stamp and got to work.

Get matching brows in seconds

The actual "stamping" part was simple and didn't require a lot of pressure to apply, most likely because the applicator is always sitting in the pomade. It didn't take long for me to see the color start to come through, which intensifies depending on how many times you stamp. Once I removed the stencil, I couldn't believe it — my brow was perfectly shaped!

Upon removing the stencil, what was left behind was a clean eyebrow with a slight arch. I could definitely tell the difference between my stamped and non-stamped brows.

To fill in your opposite brow, all you have to do is wipe down the side you just used with a wet paper towel, dry it and then flip the stencil over. Be sure to line up your stencil with the brow you just did for the most even look. I just followed my natural brow line.

After a few more stamps, I removed the stencil a second time, and voila! Two filled in, matching brows. I used the spoolie brush again to soften the color and give it a more natural look. All in all, the process took about 15 minutes total when accounting for all of the first-timer bits, like finding the right stencil and carefully reading the instructions for each step. The actual application only took a few seconds.

The formula won't budge

Just to make sure this product truly did live up to the hype, I also decided to do a check in after a full day of wearing the Madluvv Brow Stamp Kit. I applied the product around noon and put its water-resistant formula to work. Throughout the day, I ran errands and was on the move for several hours, even sweating at some points. When it was finally time to take my makeup off, around 11 p.m., my brows were still perfectly intact! I was shocked to see that the matte finish never faltered and stayed shine free on my naturally oily skin.

This brow stamp was a classic case of "TikTok made me buy it," but this time, it was worth every penny.

