This bestselling concealer just got an anti-aging upgrade

Tarte Cosmetics' Shape Tape concealer quickly became a cult-favorite for its long-lasting, high-coverage formula. It is even a Shop TODAY editor-approved pick for helping to conceal dark circles — but it just got a serious upgrade. The brand recently released its Shape Tape Ultra Creamy concealer and it is even more creamy and luxurious than its predecessor.

"I love Shape Tape to spot-treat and contour, but under my eyes I like a little added moisture, so this is a launch that really speaks to me personally," Tarte founder & CEO Maureen Kelly told Shop TODAY of the new ultra creamy concealer. "You still get the full coverage our tartelettes love about Shape Tape plus a built-in eye cream that’s perfect for dry skin."

The first Shape Tape amassed more than 18,000 five-star reviews from Tarte shoppers and 92 percent of Ulta shoppers said they would recommend it to a friend. Being that the original Shape Tape sold out after its release five years ago, Kelly says the brand was a bit more prepared for this launch, but still "the response has been similar and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see it starting to sell out soon," she said.

The waterproof formula provides a matte finish and remains crease-proof for 12 hours, and also helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles while also reducing the look of pores. For an "instant eye lift," the brand says you'll only need to blend out three dabs of the concealer.

It's more than just a concealer

It's formulated with key ingredients such as prickly pear, vegan squalene, mango butter and shea butter that help to pack the under eye area with hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Ingredients like parabens, mineral oil and gluten have been left out of the formula, as with all Tarte products. This new formula is suitable for all skin types, but is especially nourishing for dry or mature skin.

Since the only thing that has changed in the formula that so many people know and love is the addition of an eye cream, Kelly says you won't have to worry about searching for the right shade all over again.

"Both our original Shape Tape concealer and our new Shape Tape Ultra Creamy concealer come in 35 shades with five undertones," Kelly told us. "The shade ranges are the same too, so if you’re a 35N Medium in the original Shape Tape concealer, you’ll be the same shade in the new Shape Tape Ultra Creamy concealer."

In a clinical study conducted by Tarte, users found that the formula was hydrating, crease-proof, long-lasting and waterproof. Though the newest formula hasn't racked up any reviews just yet, over 180 shoppers indicated they were excited to try it for the hydrating benefits.

For those who aren't ready to commit to the full size concealer just yet, you can find the travel size option here.

