My foundation has never looked better thanks to this $10 kabuki brush

Makeup artists, bloggers and beauty gurus have endlessly demonstrated that the key to a flawless foundation application is a good brush. To be honest, I'm traditionally a finger application kind of girl. Using your fingers is free and easy, and you aren’t forced to carry around another tool. On the other hand, using your hands can get messy, and now with the coronavirus, I've been taking extra steps to make sure my hands are completely clean and sanitized at all times. Since my complexion is a bit oily and breaks out pretty easily, I couldn’t help but wonder if my fingers were contributing to this problem, as well.

This internal conflict eventually led me to Daubigny's flat top kabuki brush. With so many high-priced brush options, I appreciated the $9 price tag for this one. The 4,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon were also reassuring and inevitably guided my decision to buy it.

Applying my makeup is a breeze (and sanitary)

When I use the kabuki brush, applying my makeup is faster than I ever expected it to be. I also seem to use a lot less product than I need, not to mention with a much more polished finish. I also don't have to be worried that my hands could be carrying harmful bacteria or oils, especially in a time when keeping our hands clean is so important. Much to my surprise, after jumping over to the brush camp, my skin has a much more natural-looking result.

It's compact and easy to carry around

I'm usually toting a very small makeup bag inside my purse when I'm on the go. It was never feasible to carry a long, skinny foundation brush due to the space it would take up. (I know that sounds silly, but it’s true!) This little flat top brush comes with a plastic carrying case that is very compact but also useful. It only takes up a few inches of my makeup bag and keeps the brush intact. Also, the leftover foundation that stays on your brush won’t rub on any of the other products in your bag. Goodbye, excuses!

It gives me a flawless, full coverage look

This beautiful little brush is made of about 200,000 bristles that are super soft to the touch. This is definitely what helped me distribute my foundation evenly with little to no flaking or caking. Since I'm someone with oily/combination skin, I break out very easily. I always want my foundation to be at full coverage, so I have to wear more than one coat to hide some of those imperfections. The brush definitely helped build coverage with a lot less product than I ever needed before!

One thing to be wary of when cleaning your new tool is that the directions state very specifically not to get any liquid on the handle area of the brush. Some reviewers had an issue with the brush coming apart after washing. Be aware that getting some liquid in that area can make the handle loosen up.

Compact for travel, lightweight, and beautiful foundation finish, all for less than $10? This makeup brush is totally worth a try. Thanks, kabuki brush, you’ve got me covered!

