The formula comes in 30 different shades and is meant to dry down to a matte finish. It includes mango seed and shea butter to condition dry skin, though its matte finish makes it a good fit for oily skin types as well. It typically retails for $27, but the coupon code brings the price down to $20.25!

Tarte says that one tube of this creamy concealer sells every 12 seconds, and it's easy to see why. If you've ever tried Shape Tape, you know that it gives impressive coverage — especially for those stubborn dark circles.

"It's perfect to use as a concealer and for covering the dark circles under my eyes," TODAY Commerce Editorial Intern Kathleen Thieme said. "And because it's so thick, a little bit goes a long way!"

Over 13,000 reviewers have helped give this concealer a 4.8-star rating, with many pointing to its staying power as one of the major positives. Several people even called it their "holy grail" concealer!

"I've been using it for almost three years now and won't use anything else!" one customer raved. "It stays on for multiple hours without having to reapply, and the tube also lasts forever!!"

Other reviewers say that the formula is surprisingly versatile.

"No matter if I'm doing a full coverage look or a natural look, this product is perfect for both!" one reviewer wrote. "Super full coverage and great at covering up blemishes."

Less positive reviews pointed to the thick texture as a downside, so it's best to start off with a light hand.

Tarte is also offering a new deal every day now through Oct. 13, so keep an eye out for even more rare discounts.

