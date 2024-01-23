Tarte’s Shape Tape concealer is a bestseller — and it’s on sale for $15

The classic formula comes in 38 different shades and is meant to dry down to a matte finish. It includes mango seed and shea butter to condition dry skin, though it’s a good fit for oily skin types as well.

“Like many people, this concealer has become a staple in my makeup collection because it covers dark circles and spots really well, and it basically blurs out any imperfections on your face,” Shop TODAY’s former Commerce Editorial Assistant Camryn La Sala told us. “I have struggled with dark under-eye circles my entire life and spent hundreds of dollars experimenting to find the perfect concealer until Shape Tape fell into my lap.”

La Sala says the coverage is so great that she is typically able to skip foundation when she uses it.

“I have literally been stopped in the street to be asked what face makeup I wear,” La Sala told us. “I’ve never really been a foundation girl since the coverage is always a little too heavy for me. Instead, I’ll sometimes wear tinted moisturizer, but I usually just use Shape Tape in the areas on my face that need it (a little goes a long way!) and then finish off with some face powder.”

“This covers up the lack of sleep and stress of being a stay-at-home mom of three small children!” wrote a reviewer. Another simply listed its merits: “Goes on smooth, very little creasing, non drying.”

Tarte shoppers are obsessed with how moisturizing the concealer is: “The Shape Tape Concealer goes on smooth, absorbs oils, yet (is) non-drying.” Another reviewer praised the product saying, “Full coverage, a little goes a long way.”

Plus, they love its buildable texture, claiming it helps them achieve a “flawless” look. “Coverage is amazing!” wrote another reviewer. “By starting with this and building, I have an awesome and a finished, flawless look! [And it] covers my acne, which is one of my top concerns!”

The original Shape Tape concealer gets a hydrating upgrade with this creamier, full-coverage formula. The brand promises a matte finish and 24-hour moisturizing powers.

Offering lighter coverage than the original Shape Tape, this version was designed for a "no-makeup-makeup" look, according to the brand. It's perfect for days when you want your freckles or natural texture to shine through and works on all skin types.