6 bestselling beauty basics we can't believe cost less than $30

Beauty can seem complicated. From skin care and hair care to styling, there is an overwhelming amount of products on the market for every kind of beauty need. Sometimes, the best way to go about it all is by going back to the basics.

Whether your skin could use a hydrating boost or you're tired of hair that lacks volume, you don't need to splurge to find the solution — the fix doesn't have to be an expensive serum or dry shampoo. In fact, you can give your beauty regimen a serious upgrade for as little as $5.

From sunscreens to root concealer, Shop TODAY found some of the bestselling beauty finds on Amazon that pose the perfect solution to common skin care and hair woes.

Bestselling Amazon beauty finds

Just because it is winter time doesn’t mean you should neglect sunscreen — even if you are spending most of your time indoors. CeraVe has long been known for its ceramide-rich formulas that hydrate and nourish the skin, but the brand has flown back onto the radar once more thanks to skin care enthusiasts on TikTok. This SPF-packed lotion is Amazon’s bestselling moisturizer and is backed by over 18,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who are praising it for its lightweight, gentle feel and oil-free formula.

Dermaplaning, a physical exfoliation process that involves removing peach fuzz and dead skin cells, first came onto the beauty scene a few short years ago and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. These facial razors from Schick have become a popular pick with over 63,000 ratings and are a consistent bestseller on Amazon. They can be used for everything from shaping your eyebrows to exfoliating — contrary to popular belief, shaving facial hair won’t make it grow back faster or darker; it will just give your cheekbones and jawline a more defined look!

This bestseller proves you don’t need a pricey formula to get the job done! We’ve tried it ourselves and found that the title of “eraser” holds true — it practically gets rid of dark circles, redness, blemishes and more with a few simple strokes. One tube of this concealer is sold every five seconds, but luckily it is sold in 18 different shades so you might be able to get your hands on one.

Skip the curling iron and give bounce and volume to your locks with this bestselling waver. While it might appear to look like a crimper from the aughts, it can give you gorgeous beach waves in a matter of minutes. No matter your hair type or thickness, it’s a no-fuss tool that more than 29,000 verified reviewers can attest to.

Whether you haven’t been able to get to the salon or are giving your hair a break from permanent coloring, you might still want to conceal a few stubborn gray hairs. For only $9, this cover-up spray is one of the easiest (and affordable) ways to breathe life back into your hair without having to go through the dye process. Even though it’s a temporary fix, it won’t smudge but will wash out when you’re ready. According to the brand it’s the No. 1 root concealer in the world, with one bottle being sold every four seconds.

Everyone wants to enjoy the benefits of premium beauty products, but they might not come at a price tag that is within your price range. Luckily, Amazon has a secret premium beauty section where you can score some of the top products from popular brands without the splurge. R+Co.’s thickening shampoo is one of these secret finds — but the results are worth sharing! It can help boost thin or flat hair with just the shampoo, but if you want to strengthen and nourish your tresses, the conditioner is worth picking up, too.

More Amazon beauty bestsellers

This dermatologist-approved moisturizer is the second bestselling moisturizer on Amazon, with over 14,000 five-star reviews. It's a popular pick for those with dry skin and eczema — it even has the seal of approval from the National Eczema Association. It is fragrance-, paraben- and dye free, so it is also suitable for sensitive skin, or anyone struggling with dry, cracked skin this winter.

Olaplex has quickly become a cult favorite in the hair care community. With a relatively simply ingredient list, Olaplex products are easy to use — and reviewers are praising the results. This repairing treatment is the bestselling hair and scalp treatment on Amazon and is suitable for straight, wavy, curly, coiled and tightly coiled hair. Take it from us — consider it a revival for damaged and broken hair.

Eyelash growth serums and extensions have been on the rise for years, but during a time when we might only be wearing eye makeup (or no makeup at all), longer and fuller lashes can make all the difference. Amazon's choice for eyelash growth serums, this premium beauty pick is packed with vitamins, peptides and amino acids that can help provide you with longer lashes in as little as four weeks. "Have been using this for 3 years now," wrote one recent Amazon reviewer who gave the serum a full five stars. "Lengthens and keeps lashes strong."

If you don't want to opt for a lash serum, a quality mascara can also do the trick. This mascara from Maybelline is the bestselling beauty product on Amazon with over 3,000 verified reviews. Not only is it allergy tested (goodbye, itchy eyes), it is also suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. It is available in four different formulas, including waterproof and washable versions that provide volume from root to end thanks to the specially designed flex brush.

