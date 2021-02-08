Trend report: February's hottest styles you'll want to try yourself

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For the first two weeks of February, most of us are in full Valentine's Day mode, searching for the best date night ideas and presents for everyone in the family. But you shouldn't forget to treat yourself. After all, the holiday is all about spreading the love, and that includes the "self" kind.

While there are many ways to treat yourself, buying the trendy products you've been pining after — like that pan you've seen all over Instagram or the viral TikTok leggings — can feel like the ultimate act of self-care. But what can be even more satisfying is buying those items before you start to see them everywhere.

February trends

So to keep you ahead of the trend and inspire your shopping, we talked to experts about the biggest style and home trends that you'll be seeing this month. So you can feel like a trendsetter and treat yourself to a stylish new WFH outfit or an upgraded bedding set.

From inauguration-inspired fashion to home elements taken straight from your grandma's place, here's how to shop this month's trending styles.

Monochrome

We couldn't help but notice how many of the women at January's inauguration chose a monochrome look. And the trend seems to be holding strong through this month. Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger said that monochromatic dressing can be an easy way to look polished and stylish. "Choose complementary tones of a particular color and use your accessories to punctuate the look," she said.

Look effortlessly put-together for your next big Zoom meeting or socially distanced date with this tailored blazer. The longline fit is flattering for most body shapes, while the link pink color adds a romantic touch that's perfect for February.

Pair the blazer with these matching pants, which have a high-rise waist and belt loops, so you can easily accessorize. Reviewers say they run on the smaller side, so you might want to consider sizing up.

We're always looking for comfortable ways to wear the latest trends, considering all the time we're still spending at home. This affordable set will be your new go-to loungewear, thanks to the cozy knit fabric. Choose between the seven bold color options for your monochrome look.

This smart coat, when paired with the matching skirt, will make you feel as chic as the women who took the stage on Inauguration Day. The light mint color will brighten winter days, while the wool blend will keep you warm through the chill.

Easy-to-care-for clothes

"With the world opening up and people getting outdoors more, a polished yet comfortable basic is what you need in your wardrobe right now," Erlanger said. While people are stepping up their style, there's still a focus on comfortable essentials. According to Erlanger, easy-to-care-for pieces, that don't require ironing or a trip to the dry cleaners, will be staples this month.

A classic button-up like this can make almost any outfit feel more dressed up. According to the brand, this shirt uses innovative technology to keep the fabric virtually wrinkle-free, so you won't have to worry about ironing before or after wear.

More comfortable than jeans, these pants are a great choice for days when loungewear doesn't seem appropriate. The wrinkle-free design ensures that your polished look will stay that way all day long.

While a well-fitted blazer can be a stylish way to complete any outfit, you can only get so many wears before it requires a professional wash at the dry cleaners. This no-fuss version is machine washable, so you won't have to worry about sending it out to be cleaned.

Silk everything

From bedding essentials to loungewear, silk has quickly become a popular fabric choice, not only for its luxe look but also for its potential beauty benefits. Even celebrities love it — Dakota Johnson wore a chic silk robe during a recent interview on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Real silk can be expensive, which is why this affordable Amazon robe uses satin, which has the same soft feel and texture. It comes in 28 different colors and patterns, so you can get multiple options to slip on after a bath or before bed.

According to Dr. Hadley King, a dermatologist based in New York City, the soft material is less likely to cause some of the most common mask-related skin issues, such as acne, irritation or dryness. This affordable mask has adjustable ear straps for a customized fit and a pocket to add a filter.

Beauty experts agree that the best pillowcases are made from silk. It won't create as much friction overnight, which means that you're less likely to wake up with frizzy hair. This option from Brooklinen comes in multiple colors and styles to match your bedroom's aesthetic.

Grandma chic

Scalloped edges, ruffled hems, gingham and florals that remind you of your grandparent's house are back in style, said Natalie Myers, an interior designer and founder of Veneer Designs in Los Angeles. "We all love the reassurance of our grandmother's tasteful antique decor and are finding ways to reincorporate those elements in modern spaces," she said. "Grandma chic is appealing because it is achievable on a budget with savvy thrifting and vintage hunting."

This soft sheet set is one way to introduce the trend into your space. The light gingham pattern is subtle, so you can easily add it to your already established aesthetic. These on-trend sheets are the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, and at just $18, they're practically a steal.

Vinyl wallpaper is an easy way to mix up the feel of your space, without making the commitment to paint. The elegant design features blue, yellow and white florals on a grey background. The simple pattern will look great when paired with neutral furniture.

Made with soft velvet and scalloped edges, this shade will turn any simple lamp into a statement piece. It comes in seven winter shades, from mustard yellow to deep red.

Rattan and wicker accents

If you've spent any time on Instagram lately, you've likely scrolled past more than a few wicker chairs and rattan accent pieces. Myers said the trend is likely tied to the same nostalgic feel that's making the grandma-style pieces so popular. "Many of us had white wicker furniture as kids," she said. "Our grandparents had their tiki rattan and caned furnishings. No matter how you slice it, it feels familiar."

While you might not be throwing any big dinner parties any time soon, your dining space could likely still use an upgrade. These sleek chairs bring a modern twist to the classic design and elevate your dining room (even if you're only using it to eat takeout).

With a simple yet unique design, this rattan table lamp will easily fit into your space. The best part? You can currently get it for 10% at Overstock.

