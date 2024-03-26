Eva Mendes on her innovative cleaning brand — plus, an exclusive deal

Have you ever loved a product so much that you considered joining the team behind it? That's exactly what happened when Eva Mendes discovered Skura Style. And it all started with a common cleaning conundrum: the smelly kitchen sponge.

"I was like, 'there's gotta be something better out there,'" the actress, business woman and mom of two told Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach in a recent interview for our Star Powered series.

Frustrated by the many sponges she'd tried that left behind odors on her hands and counters, Mendes found a solution in the Skrubby Sponge. It's antimicrobial, odor-resistant and even has a 'smart' design that fades when it's time to change it out. Her admiration for the product combined with a lifelong love of cleaning led her to reach out to the company’s two female founders, Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz, and get in on the action. As co-owner and brand ambassador, she now has her hand in product development, design and marketing.

Just in time for spring cleaning season, TODAY viewers can save 50% on a Skura Style bundle featuring Skrubby Sponges and more. This deal ends March 29 at 11:59 p.m. PST (or while supplies last), so don't wait!

Breeze through dish duty with this bundle — it's 50% off for TODAY viewers! The kit comes with a four pack of the Skrubby 'smart sponges' that got Mendes hooked in the first place, thanks to their odor-resistant, quick-drying design and the monogrammed layer that fades when it's time swap in a new one. Plus, you'll get two heavy duty Very Skrubby scouring pads for tough-to-clean surfaces like grills, 10 Wipe Envy reusable microfiber cloths (that can help you cut back on paper towels) and two dual-texture Towel Ta-Da! kitchen towels designed to leave your dishes and glassware dry and sparkling.

More Skura Style cleaning products

Leading microbiologists recommend that you change your sponge every one to two weeks, according to the brand. So if you can’t remember the last time you swapped yours out, consider subscribing to a delivery of four every (or every other) month. These aren’t your average cellulose sponges either — they’re award-winning, odor-resistant, non-abrasive, quick-drying and even have built in Fade-To-Change technology that reminds you when it’s time for a new “skrubber.” Rather buy one time in bulk? There’s an option for that too.

Have some tough messes you could use a hand cleaning up? These heavy-duty double-sided scouring pads leave your pots and pans (and even your grill) looking brand new. The best part is that your cookware will sparkle without any lingering smell since the pads are treated with an antimicrobial agent.

If you're looking to cut back on paper towels, these reusable wipes are for you. The brand says they're absorbent enough to clean up big spills, but soft enough to use on a baby's face — and can be thrown in the wash up to 20 times before you need a new one. Plus, you can say goodbye to streaks on stainless steel and glassware as they're made from microfiber material.

Dry like a pro with these double-sided towels. The terrycloth side is highly absorbent for wiping and drying while the flat side is lint free to make your glassware sparkle. They'll also match any kitchen aesthetic with the minimalistic white and grey monogram.

