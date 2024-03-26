As an actress, Eva Mendes has played a lot of different roles. And according to one of her kids, she plays a very particular role every night at home.

Mendes and Ryan Gosling are parents of two daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 9, and Amada Lee Gosling, 7.

“I’ll tell you something that my kid told me, like, three years ago,” Mendes said in an earlier interview with TODAY.com. “She’s like, ‘Nighttime Mama’ is kind of, like, different.’”

When Mendes asked her daughter to elaborate, she said, “‘Well, Nighttime Mama, you just have to chill your life down at night.’ I was dying because I was like, ‘I do have to chill my life down at night.’”

Bedtime battles are a common complaint among parents, and after a long day, putting kids to bed can often trigger certain — feelings — in parents.

“You want to get all the things done and lined up so they’re in bed at that time, so that you can have a life, but also so they can get their hours of sleep,” Mendes said. She noted that getting through the bedtime routine generally takes her two hours.

In recent years, Mendes has been spending a lot of time at home with the kids while Gosling has focused on his acting career. He recently got a lot of attention for performing “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” at the 2024 Academy Awards, and he attended the premiere for his new movie, “The Fall Guy,” the very next day.

Mom and dad hit the red carpet in their pre-kids era. Dave Allocca / REX via Shutterstock

Mendes may be holding down the homefront, but this mom does not exactly stay at home.

“There’s not much staying at home, by the way,” she laughed. “You do a lot of driving, every day. I’m going here to pickups, this, that.”

Maybe all that running around during the day is what’s bringing out “Nighttime Mama” in the evening hours. Hopefully she’ll take her daughter’s suggestion to “chill my life down at night” so she can keep going during the day.