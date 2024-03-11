Ryan Gosling gives an unhinged Oscar-worthy performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ — with Slash!

Is there anything else Ryan Gosling needs to do to prove he's more than Kenough?

If there was, he can now cross performing his song "I'm Just Ken" live at the 2024 Academy Awards off of his list.

Gosling began seated behind his "Barbie" co-star Margot Robbie, who couldn't hold back her laughs, as he kicked off singing while wearing a cowboy hat and sparkly pink suit — and gloves!

Then he took to the stage with a group of men, who at one point picked Gosling up and spun him around as big cardboard cutouts of Ken and Barbie were spun around.

Ryan Gosling, left, performs the song "I'm Just Ken" from the movie "Barbie" with Slash, right. Chris Pizzello / AP

At one point, acclaimed guitarist Slash appeared and rocked out beside Gosling.

Ryan Gosling performs the song "I'm Just Ken" from the movie "Barbie" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP

Gosling, at one point, even had a brief reunion with his "La La Land" co-star Emma Stone.

"this was THE emma stone and ryan gosling moment i have waited for all awards season," one person wrote on X, along with a photo of the moment Gosling grabbed Stone's hand during his performance.

The epic song and dance concluded with fireworks appropriately popping off in the background.

The anticipation over if Gosling, 43, would perform the Oscar-nominated track started in January when the actor was asked if he had plans to make a musical appearance at the ceremony during an interview with Robbie for W Magazine.

"Well, I haven’t been invited," Gosling said. "Thanks for pointing that out, and I wasn’t thinking about it until now."

"Now it’s all I’m going to think about," he added, as Robbie laughed beside him.

Mark Ronson, one of the writers and producers of "I'm Just Ken," further addressed the question during a red carpet interview with Variety in February.

"It’s my dream," Ronson explained, before saying he would not want any other singer to perform the track at the Oscars. "I think if Ryan doesn’t do it, then we’re not doing it."

All the speculation came to an end Feb. 28, when the academy announced both Gosling and Ronson would be performing the song March 10.

Gosling, who also scooped up a nomination for best supporting actor for his role in "Barbie," captured the hearts of Barbie herself and audiences alike last summer during the "I'm Just Ken" scene.

Complete with horses, sporting equipment and one iconic white fur coat, Gosling and his fellow Kens completed a nearly four-minute song and choreographed dance routine while fighting on the Malibu beach in the film.

Ronson told Vanity Fair in July 2023 "I'm Just Ken" affected Gosling so much that he asked director Greta Gerwig if he could perform it in the movie.

"He really got (that) it had to walk this line of not being funny or parody," Ronson said of recording the track with Gosling. "But obviously, the song is also kind of ridiculous at times. So he was really amazing, and when he really did start hitting the big notes, I was like, this dude is a vocal powerhouse!"

He also told Time magazine in July 2023: "I hadn’t also figured that, of course, he would sell this song better than anyone because he is Ken."

"I'm Just Ken," written and produced by Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, was one of two songs from "Barbie" nominated for best music (original song), along with Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?"

The other nominated tracks include Jon Baptiste's "It Never Went Away" for "American Symphony," Osage Tribal Singers' "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" for "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Becky G's "The Fire Inside" for "Flamin' Hot."