Ryan Gosling is honored to be nominated for an Oscar — yet “disappointed” that "Barbie" leading lady Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig did not receive Academy Awards nominations in the best actress and director category, respectively.

The actor, along with America Ferrera and several others involved in the billion-dollar hit “Barbie,” was named as an Oscar nominee when the 2024 nominations were announced Jan. 23.

After Gosling was nominated in the best supporting actor category, he released a statement, obtained by NBC News, saying that “there is no Ken without Barbie.”

It should be noted that Robbie, as a producer, did receive an Oscar nomination in the best picture category, while Gerwig did get a best adapted screenplay nod.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling began. “And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” Gosling continued, adding that “no recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.”

The actor said, “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in "Barbie." Warner Bros.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history,” he added. “Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

The actor concluded by shining the light on those that did get “Barbie” nominations.

“Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

“Barbie” received eight Academy Awards nominations in total, including best picture, adapted screenplay, costume design and two nominations in the original song for Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made For?” and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s “I’m Just Ken.”

Social media erupts with reactions to the Robbie/Gerwig snub

Following the Oscar nominations, many people shared their opinions about “Ken” being the one to get recognition and tied it to the overall “Barbie” message.

In “Barbie,” women lead and hold the top positions in Barbie Land, yet when Barbie and Ken go to the real world, they discover that it’s a patriarchal society.

“Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office,” Shannon Watts tweeted. “Oscar nomination goes to … Ken.”

“So the whole point of the barbie movie was to empower women and show that we are strong and capable in a very male dominated world, yet the leading actress and director wasn’t nominated for an Oscar????” one X user wrote. “Tell me you didn’t understand the meaning of the film without telling me.”

Bette Midler even shared her thoughts on Gerwig and Robbie’s snub.

“This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms,” the Oscar-nominated star tweeted. “This movie not only resonated deeply but also grossed a billion dollars. Yet, in a twist of irony, it was Ken who received the Oscar nomination. Everyone go re-watch Barbie tonight.”

More people continued expressing their thoughts on the snubs on X.

“I’m sorry but the straight white guy in Barbie got nominated and not the ACTUAL WOMEN WHO MADE THE MOVIE??? #Oscars2024 are a total scam, Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbie were done so dirty,” another X user tweeted.

Yet another person wrote that while they don't follow awards show, the snubbing of the two ladies feels very in tune with the film.

"I don’t pay much attention to award shows. But Ryan Gosling getting a nomination and Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig NOT getting nominations feels like something happening in the Barbie movie to further illustrate the point of the Barbie movie," the person wrote.

While there was much support for Gosling, one person wrote, "i love ryan but why did a MAN get nominated for the oscars for playing in a movie about how harsh the world is on WOMEN, and margot, who played an exceptional role as barbie and represented womanhood and all the struggles women have to face, didn’t???"

Additionally, one person touched on Ferrera's impactful monologue about how it's "impossible to be a woman."

"Well, all the #OscarNoms did was prove #Barbie right... 'It is literally impossible to be a woman; in this patriarchal world. Wouldn’t blame Gerwig or Robbie if they felt let down," the person wrote, with countless others also expressing similar sentiments.