Nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards were announced Jan. 23 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nominees in various categories were revealed, setting the stage for Hollywood's biggest night.

"Oppenheimer," which led the field in film with five Golden Globe wins, and "Barbie" were two of the most high profile movies which received multiple nominations, including ones for best picture. They have some heady competition, with movies like "American Fiction," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro" and "Poor Things" also in the field.

The Oscars will be handed out Sunday, March 10, 2024. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here's a look at the Oscar nominees in every category.

Best picture

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Lily Gladstone (left) picked up a nod for her role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (right) in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Melinda Sue Gordon / Apple TV+

Directing

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Costume design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Sound

"The Creator"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

Adapted Screenplay

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Original screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers

"Maestro"

"May December"

"Past Lives"

Cillian Murphy (left) and Robert Downey Jr. (right) both nabbed Oscar nominations for "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures

Live action short film

"The After"

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Animated short film

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

Original score

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Original song

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

"What Was I Made For" from "Barbie"

Danielle Brooks earned her first Oscar nomination for "The Color Purple." Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Documentary feature film

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol"

Documentary short film

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island in Between"

"The Last Repair Shop"

“Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”

International feature film

"Io Capitano" (Italy)

"Perfect Days" (Japan)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"The Teachers' Lounge" (Germany)

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)

Animated feature film

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Paul Giamatti (right), alongside Dominic Sessa (left), earned his third Oscar nomination, for "The Holdovers." Courtesy Focus Features

Makeup and hairstyling

"Golda"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Society of the Snow"

Production design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Film editing

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Cinematography

"El Conde"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Visual effects

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"