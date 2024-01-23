While America Ferrera is celebrating her first Oscar nomination for her performance in “Barbie,” she is also joining the many fans who are shocked that director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were snubbed.

The 39-year-old actor found out on Jan. 23 that she earned a nod at the upcoming 96th annual Academy Awards for best actress in a supporting role for her relatable character, Gloria.

In one of the film’s most powerful moments, Gloria delivers a monologue about the constant pressures women face to meet societal expectations.

“It is literally impossible to be a woman,” she says before launching into the speech and rallying all the Barbies together.

America Ferrera as Gloria in "Barbie." Warner Bros. via YouTube

Ferrera was nominated alongside Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”), Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Jodie Foster “Nyad” and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”).

She spoke to Variety about being in a state of disbelief when she heard her name announced in the category.

“There was a moment where I wasn’t sure if I had made it up,” she told the publication. “And then my phone started blowing up so I figured that I must have heard it right.”

“I still haven’t really been able to get in my feelings because I’m still on like the top layer of ‘I can’t even believe that this is real,’” she continued.

She heard from her publicist first before her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, who makes a cameo in the movie, was able to reach her. He was driving their two children to school.

“He was screaming and emotional. And I just heard my kids in the back, like so confused. ‘What are you screaming about?’” she shared.

Multiple friends reached out, she said, including her “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel. The foursome has remained close friends since appearing in the coming-of-age movies together and reunited to support Ferrera at a “Barbie” screening in December.

“They FaceTimed me as a group right away,” Ferrera revealed to Variety. “It was hilarious and funny and emotional and it’s wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sisters. These women who I’ve had the honor of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them. Which we all do for each other.”

She added, “They’re amazing, and such a gift in my life.”

Although fans have been celebrating the first-time nominee, they have also been calling out the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the lack of directing and best actress nominations for Gerwig and Robbie. Although “Barbie” received eight nominations, Gerwig and Robbie were left out while Ferrera and Ryan Gosling were recognized.

Gosling received a best actor in a supporting role nod for his role as Ken. “Barbie” was also nominated for best picture and adapted screenplay.

Ferrera shared the same sentiment as some fans who thought Gerwig and Robbie were overlooked.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig did not receive best actress and director nominations at the 96th annual Academy Awards. Getty Images

“I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated,” she told Variety. “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it.”

Ferrera explained that Gerwig created the “Barbie” universe. The director turned it into a “global phenomenon,” she said. She also complimented Robbie’s performance.

“What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master,” she gushed.

Gosling released a statement, obtained by TODAY.com, where he thanked the Academy for his recognition and also said he was "disappointed" Gerwig and Robbie didn't receive nominations.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," he began.

Gosling then pointed out that Ken and the movie would not exist without the director and star.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," he said. "To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

He added, "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

At the end of his statement, he expressed his support for Ferrera and the members of the "Barbie" crew who received other nominations.

Fans voiced their frustrations on X. “Greta gerwig being snubbed at the #Oscars despite barbie being the ONLY $1 billion movie solely directed by a woman feels VERY sus to me…” one tweeted.

Another said, “Regardless of your feelings towards Barbie as a film, how do you not even acknowledge the women who made it exist (Margot and Greta) yet nominate it for Best Picture and acknowledge its male star for both his performance and his song?? Margot was the perfect Barbie too… #Oscars.”

Though Gerwig wasn't nominated for best director, she still made history with "Barbie" being nominated for best picture. The nomination marks Gerwig’s third best picture-nominated film — the most for a female director in Oscars history. She previously received best picture nominations for “Lady Bird” in 2017 and “Little Women” in 2019.

Despite the “Barbie” snubs, in speaking to Variety, Ferrera and others also called attention to the diverse and historic nominees. “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone became the first Native American person to be nominated for best actress in a leading role. Foster and Colman Domingo (best actor in a leading role for “Rustin”) also made history as the first two openly LGBTQ actors to be nominated for portraying LGBTQ characters, according to Variety.

Ferrera applauded the historic achievements when speaking to the publication.

“It feels great to see the range of women that are being acknowledged in the supporting actress category and so excited that Lily Gladstone was in the best actress category as well,” she said.

She continued, “We should be getting to enjoy the work and performances of all different kinds of artists. Opportunities were created for these artists to do their work. It’s exciting to see that those opportunities did exist in this year of film for women of color to get to shine and be a part of the of the best filmmaking of the year.”