More than 15 years after their last film, the "sisterhood" among Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera and Blake Lively is going strong.

To support Ferrera at a "Barbie" screening and Q&A hosted by SAG-AFTRA on Dec. 15, her fellow "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-stars showed up — in pink.

Ferrera shared a video montage of their sweet reunion, set to dialogue from the original 2005 film, which follows four friends spending a summer apart and staying connected through a shared pair of jeans.

In the clips, Lively wore a hot pink dress with a ruffled skirt, while Bledel wore a pencil skirt of a similar hue. Tamblyn opted for a pantsuit in a lighter shader of pink.

The group posed for a selfie, took several pictures and shared hugs at the event.

"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart," Ferrera captioned the sweet post.

"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," based on the novel by Ann Brashares, was followed up by a sequel in 2008. Bledel said in 2018 that the cast stays close, adding that they had pitched an idea for a third movie.

"I hope it comes together. It would be so great," she told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" at the time.

Reunions for the group aren't rare.

Shortly after Ferrera announced she was expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, the foursome gathered to celebrate the news, snapping a picture of everyone on a couch and lightly touching Ferrera's baby bump.