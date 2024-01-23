The nominations for the 2024 Oscars are out, and women directors have made history.

Of the 10 films nominated for best picture, three were directed by women — "Past Lives" by Celine Song, "Barbie" by Greta Gerwig and "Anatomy of a Fall" by Justine Triet — the most in the Academy Awards' 96-year history.

“American Fiction,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “The Holdovers,” “Poor Things,” and “The Zone of Interest” round out the other nominees.

Triet was the only woman nominated for best director.

The nomination for “Barbie” also marks Gerwig’s third best picture-nominated film, the most for a female director in Oscars history. Gerwig also received best picture nominations for “Lady Bird” in 2017 and “Little Women” in 2019.

Combined, the three films received 15 nominations — "Barbie" with eight, "Anatomy of a Fall" with five and "Past Lives" with two.

The nominations also had surprises, as some major players didn't make the list. Ava DuVernay's "Origin" has officially been shut out this award show season, with no Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards or SAG Awards nominations.

In what was one of the most unexpected snubs, Gerwig didn't pick up a best director nomination. Gerwig also missed out on BAFTA nominations, which fans widely critiqued on social media.

From the award show’s nearly 100-year history, only four years have included more than one film directed by women among the Best Picture nominees.

In 2009, Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Hurt Locker” and Lone Scherfig’s “An Education" were nominated; "The Hurt Locker" won best picture and best director. In 2010, it was Lisa Cholodenko’s “The Kids Are All Right” and Debra Granik’s “Winter’s Bone.” 2020 saw Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” and Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland" go head to head; "Nomadland" won best picture. Siân Heder’s “CODA” and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” competed in 2021; "CODA" won best picture and Campion won best director.

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 10 at 7 p.m. ET.