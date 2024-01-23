Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Oscar season has begun!

The Motion Picture Academy released the 2024 Academy Award nominations on Jan. 23.

While "Barbenheimer" swept multiple categories as expected, there were some big surprises when it came to the nominations — or should we say, the lack of some key nominations — for "Barbie."

Some other potential Oscar favorites, including "Saltburn", "The Color Purple" and "Past Lives," were either completely shut out, or received fewer nominations than expected.

And despite plenty of buzz surrounding the supporting actors of “May December” and “The Holdovers,” major A-listers still dominated the supporting actor category — including Robert De Niro, who took home his ninth Oscar nomination for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Here are some of the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2024 Academy Award nominations.

Major “Barbie” snubs, including Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie

While “Barbie” received several nods, including a best supporting actor nomination for Ryan Gosling, best supporting actress for America Ferrera and best original song for Billie Eilish’s “What was I Made For?”, there were two glaring omissions: Margot Robbie was left out of the best actress category, and Greta Gerwig was overlooked for best director.

This comes four years after Gerwig was snubbed in the best director category for “Little Women.”

Marquee year for women directors

Women directors are behind three of the 10 movies up for best picture, setting an Academy Awards record.

The movies are "Anatomy of a Fall," directed by Justine Triet; "Barbie" directed by Greta Gerwig and "Past Lives" directed by Celine Song.

Triet is also up for best director.

Some buzzy favorites were completely shut out

Despite all the online hype surrounding “Saltburn” in recent months, Emerald Fennell’s twisted gothic drama did not receive any Oscars nominations.

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi in "Saltburn." Alamy Stock Photo

The British romantic drama “All of Us Strangers," starring Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Claire Foy and Jamie Bell, also did not get any Oscars love.

And "Ferrari", which some predicted would be honored in the form of a best supporting actress nomination for Penélope Cruz, was also shut out.

The wrenching indie "Past Lives" earned nominations for best picture and best adapted screenplay, but star Greta Lee and director Celine Song were overlooked.

A-listers dominated the best supporting actor category

Dominic Sessa as Angus Tully and Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham in "The Holdovers." Focus Features

Charles Melton and Dominic Sessa, who had been receiving Oscar buzz for their turns in “May December” and “The Holdovers,” respectively, were left out of the supporting actor category.

Teo Yoo, who recently scored a BAFTA nomination for his role in “Past Lives,” was also not nominated in the category.

Instead, more established stars dominated the category: Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”), Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”), Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”) and Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”).

Surprises in the lead actor category

Colman Domingo received a surprise nomination for his role in the biopic, “Rustin.”

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for his turn in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and Zac Efron also missed out on a best actor nomination for his role in “The Iron Claw.”

Joaquin Phoenix was also not nominated for his starring role in "Napoleon."

“The Color Purple” only received one nomination

Danielle Brooks earned her first Academy Award nomination for her turn as Sofia in “The Color Purple.” She was nominated in the category of best supporting actress.

Danielle Brooks (left) just earned her first Oscar nomination for her role in "The Color Purple." Warner Bros.

She reflected on what an Oscar nomination would mean to her in an earlier interview with TODAY.com.

“It would feel like ... so many people would be seen,” she said.

“That’s what I’m excited about,” she continued. “I’m excited about the potential of having that and getting to take it home for me. But it’s also about honoring the story that was Ms. O’s (Oprah Winfrey) story. She actually lived as a Celie.”

Apart from Brooks’ nod, “The Color Purple,” which is based on the 2005 musical adaptation of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 drama, did not receive any nominations.

Fantasia Barrino, who had been favored in the best actress category, was overlooked.

Spielberg's 1985 adaptation earned 11 nominations but didn't win an award.

Ava DuVernay is snubbed again for “Origin”

Ava DuVernay’s "Origin" has been notably shut out of the awards circuit this season, not receiving any Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards or SAG Awards nominations. “Origin” had been a possible Oscars hopeful, but it was ultimately shut out.

DuVernay, known for directing “Selma” and “13th,” reflected on the meaning of awards in a previous interview with TODAY.com.

“Having been nominated before and understanding how that feels, it is a very beautiful feeling,” she said. “Also beautiful is the feeling of a real sense of accomplishment in creating something that I feel contributes to my canon of work.

“When I’m no longer here, I am proud to be able to say I was the author of this film, and that we made this film together,” she continued. “And that looms large for me, and that happens regardless of what else is attached to the film, or what group of people deem it worthy.”

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 10 at 7 p.m. ET.