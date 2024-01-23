EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Brooks just got her 1st Oscar nomination. What winning would mean to her

Danielle Brooks’ meteoric rise in Hollywood has been a long time coming.

“The Color Purple” standout who portrays Sofia, the bold and outspoken wife of Harpo, has been nominated for her first Oscar in the category of best actress in a supporting role.

While it’s the actor’s first time being recognized by the Academy, this isn’t the first time that Brooks has caught the eye of tastemakers in Hollywood with her riveting performances.

During her stint as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” Brooks received multiple accolades, including taking home a SAG Award as part of the ensemble cast. She’s also received nods for her work on stage, garnering a best featured actor Tony nomination in 2017 for her portrayal of Sofia on Broadway, and took home a Grammy Award for best musical theater album.

As one of the five nominees vying to bring home the golden statue on Sunday, March 12, Brooks tells TODAY.com what it means to be recognized by the Academy and what it would signify to others if she wins.

“It would feel like ... so many people would be seen,” she says, adding a pause.

“That’s what I’m excited about,” she continues. “I’m excited about the potential of having that and getting to take it home for me. But it’s also about honoring the story that was Ms. O’s (Oprah Winfrey) story. She actually lived as a Celie.”

Danielle Brooks and Oprah Winfrey. Evan Agostini / AP

Winfrey — who, like Brooks, received her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in the 1985 big screen adaptation — has been candid about how Alice Walker’s book and starring in the film helped her to cope with the trauma of being sexually assaulted as a young girl.

“From the very first time I read ‘The Color Purple’ it was a blessing in my life — because until that time I didn’t know that there was language for what had happened to me,” Oprah Winfrey said following a Los Angeles screening of “The Color Purple” in November 2023.

“I had been raped and had a child at 14, who later died, and I did not have any language to explain what that was,” she said. “That book was the first time that there was a story about me.”

Like the big screen adaptions, Walker’s “The Color Purple” centers on the story of Celie, a Black girl living in rural Georgia who is raped by her father and forced to give away her two children after they’re born. Enduring years of mistreatment, Celie is sold into an abusive marriage, but eventually finds strength and a sense of self thanks to her stepson’s wife, Sofia, and her husband’s mistress, Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson), with whom she develops an intimate relationship.

Brooks says taking home the Oscar for telling Sofia’s powerful story would signal something important and profound to those watching.

“(It would mean) honoring all of the Sofias that have ever lived, it would be a win for them,” she says. “So only time will tell.”