'Orange Is the New Black’ star Danielle Brooks ties the knot with 2 gorgeous gowns

Danielle Brooks is a married woman.

The former "Orange is the New Black" star, 32, shared wedding photos Thursday on Instagram that showed her rocking not one, but two stunning gowns when she recently tied the knot with fiancé Dennis Gelin.

The couple, who live in Brooklyn, walked down the aisle in Miami, with their adorable 2-year-old daughter, Freeya Carel serving as their flower girl. The stunning photographs were shot by Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography.

Brooks, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Sofia in “The Color Purple” on Broadway, quoted her character in her caption. “I’z married now! 💍,” she joked.

The actor explained to Vogue that one of her looks was a custom three-in-one Christian Siriano design. The breathtaking dress went from a princess gown, to a body-contouring dress and finished off in a pants look that allowed Brooks to dance the night away.

"We thought it would be best to do a first look reveal so that we could go ahead with bridal party pictures and not hold up our guests after the ceremony. I decided to wear Christian Siriano for the reveal. We have been friends ever since my career first began,” she explained.

Brooks posed in the gown alongside Siriano in one photo she she shared on Instagram.

"Words can’t express how grateful I am to have a friend like you. You’ve held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! Love you," she wrote in her caption.

For her second gown, Brooks chose a custom dress by the label Alonuko created by London-based designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola.

Brooks described Okunlola's gown, with its "flesh-toned mesh with custom embroidery and a big huge skirt" as "the dress of my dreams."

"Wearing her dress made me want to get married every day, I loved it so much," she gushed to Vogue.

Next to an Instagram shot showing her modeling the gorgeous dress, Brooks wrote, "It was very important to me to find a black wedding dress designer. When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot."

She went on to detail how Okunlola put her mind at ease during the fitting process, even flying over from England just before the wedding.

"She was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time," wrote Brooks. "Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!"

Brooks described to Vogue how she and Gelin performed a special ceremony during their nuptials where they melted wax and sealed love letters that they’ll open on their one-year anniversary.

“We cried the ugly cry, and laughed hard,” said the star. “Dennis and I did our personal handshake and jumped the broom in honor of our ancestors. It was definitely a night to remember.”