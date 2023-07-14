'Barbenheimer': How 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' became a meme and a moment

What’s pink, explosive and has a combined run-time of 4 hours and 54 minutes? It’s none other than the odd-couple cinematic event that has been sweeping the nation: Barbenheimer.

On July 21, two most anticipated movies of the summer, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," will hit theaters.

People are making memes, merchandise and day-long itineraries to prepare for the occasion. But what exactly is the Barbeneimer craze, and how can you participate? Read on.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in "Barbie," Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures

What is Barbenheimer?

“Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, and “Barbie.” directed by Greta Gerwig, share a release date, but not much else.

The former is the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb, the latter is a surreal twirl through the origin story of the world’s most enduring toys and fashion icons — Barbie.

A drama versus a comedy. Universal versus Warner Brothers. Orange and black versus neon pink. While the movies' subject matters and aesthetics couldn’t be further apart, both feature a star-studded cast, acclaimed directors and promising early reviews.

The hype around both films — both individually and in relation to the other — and the fascination with their warring release date, has evolved into something of its own.

Thus, the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon was born.

A Frankenstein of both movie titles, “Barbenheimer” has inspired internet jokes (see: the “Barbenheimer electoral map”), fan art, T-shirts, and even nails.

The internet chatter seems to be translating into ticket sales. AMC Theaters, the largest chain of its kind in the world, recently announced that upwards of 20,000 patrons have purchased tickets for a double feature, per Variety — meaning seeing both movies on the same day.

Should you watch 'Oppenheimer' or 'Barbie' first?

How do you configure the perfect "Barbenheimer" viewing? It's the question on audiences' minds.

If you start "Oppenheimer," a movie that Nolan told Wired left viewers “absolutely devastated. They can’t speak," then maybe "Barbie" will be a welcome change of pace. Greta Gerwig told the New York Times of the film, “I want people to feel like I did at Shabbat dinner ... I want them to get blessed.”

Or, you can reverse it, and have your dessert before dinner — a bright colored Barbie romp, then a descent into a non-CGI bomb that will supposedly leave theatre-goers shaken to their core.

Wrote @ULTRAGLOSS on Twitter: “People seeing barbie first are wild. the schedule needs to be black coffee and a cigarette oppenheimer around 11 (its 3 hours) mimosas and brunch barbie around 6/7 dinner, drinks, club”.

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer." Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures

People are picking configurations that work for their schedule, but are fitting both movies in.

Larry Shea tells TODAY.com he's taking his 82-year-old dad to "Oppenheimer" in the day, then his 11 and 13-year-old nieces to "Barbie" the same night.

Kelvy Alter, 26, from Brooklyn, says she’s splitting up her viewing over the course of the week. “I am planning to do a 'Barbie' sandwich! 'Barbie' on Wednesday and Friday with 'Oppenheimer' in between on Thursday,” she says, adding that she bought two 'Barbie' shirts to wear to both showings.

The stars of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ weigh in

According to "Barbie" star Kate McKinnon, the ideal schedule is as follows: “'Barbie,' then 'Oppenheimer,' then 'Barbie' again, and then maybe just some pizza.”

During a "Barbie" event, Margot Robbie was asked to sign a Barbenheimer shirt and responded, "OK, I have to sign it on this side. I hope you meet Cillian Murphy so he can sign the other side.”

Nolan also commented on the film-duo phenomenon to IGN, saying, “I think for those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here and that’s terrific.”

A Ken and Barbie showdown. Pictured: Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Warner Bros. Pictures

"Barbie" star Simu Liu shared his take in a conversation with TODAY.com.

“I will absolutely be seeing it. I love the friendly rivalry, I’m all for it. Right now we have two movies coming out on the same day, two films, two incredible storytellers. It’s a win for cinema. And it’s a win for movie theaters because you’re gonna want to watch both of these movies in the theater — big screen with a big crowd of people. You’re gonna want to be a part of the energy," he said.