Nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Awards have been announced, and fans have thoughts about who was, and wasn't, on the list.

One snub garnering attention is Lily Gladstone, who missed out on a nomination for her work as Mollie Burkhart in "Killers of the Flower Moon. Burkhart was a real member of the Osage Nation whose mother, sisters and other family members were killed in targeted attacks aimed at their oil rights.

Gladstone had previously been nominated by the Critics Choice awards and won the lead actress in a motion picture award at the Golden Globes.

The movie earned a total of nine nominations, including best picture and Robert De Niro for best supporting actor. Director Martin Scorsese and star Leonard DiCaprio were also snubbed.

Fans took to X to express their disappointment at the omission. X user @itsdougjam wrote, “That Lily Gladstone snub is painful. What are you doing, BAFTA?”

"sorry but leaving off Lily Gladstone of the BAFTA Best Actress nominations is a big loss," another wrote.

Some argued that Gladstone’s role wasn’t big enough to garner a lead actress nomination.

X-user @FilmGamerOne wrote, “I understand not nominating Gladstone for Best Actress. No issue with her performance, but one could argue she is not enough of a lead relative to DiCaprio and that argument won out.”

Fans of "Past Lives," a wrenching indie about a woman contemplating her life's major loves, zeroed in on star Greta Lee's omission from the list. She previously received nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes Awards.

X-user @MainstreamMatt joked, "I know BAFTA loves to throw in a couple of curve balls, but no Lilly Gladstone or Greta Lee? They are straight up drunk."

Tough he nabbed a Golden Globes nom, Andrew Scott also missed out on a lead actor nomination for his work in "All of Us Strangers." Paul Mescal, his co-star who was nominated, posted a photo of Scott on his Instagram story shortly after the nominations were announced in support.

The list of snubs goes on. "Barbie," a major box-office hit and fan favorite heading into the award show season, only received five nominations. Greta Gerwig missed out on a best director nomination.

While the list of nominees garnered mixed reactions for its snubs, it also got praise for its focus on actors ignored by other awards shows.

Vivian Oparah was nominated as lead actress for her role as Yas in "Rye Lane." This is Oparah's first nomination this awards season. Teo Yoo, who starred as Hae Sung alongside Lee in "Past Lives," earned his first major lead actor nomination.

X-user @mrbrianrowe wrote, "These BAFTA nominations are kind of confusing and dizzying and a tad disappointing, but OMG, Teo Yoo was nominated for Best Actor!!"