For many women, one scene in "Barbie" was particularly cathartic.

As Margot Robbie's Barbie suffers an existential crisis following her trip outside Barbieland, Gloria, a human played by America Ferrara, delivers a stunning monologue on the impossible standards placed on women.

“It is literally impossible to be a woman," she tells Barbie. "You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong."

Her powerful message resonated with countless "Barbie" viewers, some of whom shared their reaction to the emotional speech online.

"Think I’m going to frame America Ferrera’s That Speech from #Barbie," one Twitter user wrote. "Is it possible to be a woman from my generation and not sob when you hear it? Here’s hoping that when my 11yo is all grown up she has no idea why that speech is so moving."

"guess who sobbed during the feminist speech in barbie," another user wrote alongside three teary-eyed emoji.

For many viewers, the emotional impact of the speech stems from how much they related to Gloria's words.

"the only time where i cried during the barbie movie was when the mom told her speech to barbie..." a Twitter user shared. "how women are never good enough, never slim enough, never smart enough, never pretty enough... it completely broke me. because that’s what i go through every day."

"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig shared in an interview with The Atlantic that the cast of the movie had an equally strong reaction to Ferrara's monologue.

“When America was giving her beautiful speech, I was just sobbing, and then I looked around and I realized everybody’s crying on the set,” she said in the interview, published July 25. “The men are crying, too, because they have their own speech they feel they can’t ever give, you know? And they have their twin tightrope, which is also painful. There’s something about some of these structures that are just, you know, ‘Somebody make me stop!’ That’s sort of, I suppose, the feeling behind Ken.”

Ferrara herself recognized the importance of the monologue before "Barbie" even came out. She told Vanity Fair that she practiced the speech "30 to 50" times.

“I read the monologue and it hit me as powerful and meaningful," she said. "It also felt like, wow, what a gift as an actor to get to deliver something that feels so cathartic and truthful. But it also felt like this pivotal moment that I obviously didn’t want to mess up. There was a little bit of healthy pressure around it.”

While the monologue rang true for many viewers, it also garnered a range of criticism. The text of the speech continues to spark commentary and make the rounds on social media.

Above a picture of the speech's text, one Twitter user wrote, "The Barbie speech was a useful glimpse into the self-pitying mindset."

The movie has also sparked impassioned reactions from conservative critics, many of whom denounced "Barbie" as liberal propaganda.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro posted a 43 minute YouTube video on July 24 detailing everything he disliked about "Barbie," going so far as to set actual Barbie dolls on fire during the screed.

Podcaster Christian Toto shared his negative reaction to the film's female focus on Twitter.

"#Barbie is a two hour woke-a-thon brimming with feminist lectures and nuclear-level rage against men," he tweeted.

Others criticized the speech for its perceived lack of complexity in addressing modern women's issues.

However, "Barbie" fans were quick to defend the pivotal moment.

"A lot of these people forget that this is also Barbie’s first intro to feminism," a Twitter user wrote. "SHE needed that speech they’re criticizing for being too basic. She’s a stand-in for all the people in real life who have to start from somewhere, but they’re forgetting that."

Viewers praised “Barbie” for spotlighting a feminist perspective in a mainstream film.

“My favourite bit of #Barbie movie was Gloria’s speech about how self-contradictory society’s expectations of women are,” another Twitter user wrote. “Not because we haven’t heard all those things before, but because it was so cool to hear those things explained in a Hollywood Blockbuster marketed for kids!”

Journalist Aubrey Gelpieryn summed up the importance of the monologue across generations of women in a viral TikTok.

"The first time I heard Gloria's monologue I honestly kinda rolled my eyes, because it felt like the same thing I'd seen a million times before in half-done advertising campaigns or in moody tumblr posts from high school," she wrote in text overlaying the video.

"But my mom saw 'Barbie' yesterday, and she called me after asking if I knew how she could get a text copy of the speech because that was the first time she'd heard someone talk like that about being a woman and she wanted to be able to read it back," she continued.

"And then I realized that's why the speech exists. Because not everyone watching the movie grew up the same way I did and for some people, the speech in 'Barbie' will be the first time they feel seen by a movie they're seeing."

Read on for the full text of Gloria's speech in 'Barbie'

“It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong.

You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin. You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin. You have to have money, but you can’t ask for money because that’s crass. You have to be a boss, but you can’t be mean. You have to lead, but you can’t squash other people’s ideas. You’re supposed to love being a mother, but don’t talk about your kids all the damn time. You have to be a career woman, but also always be looking out for other people. You have to answer for men’s bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you’re accused of complaining.

You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood. But always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful. You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It’s too hard! It’s too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault.

I’m just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us. And if all of that is also true for a doll just representing women, then I don’t even know.”