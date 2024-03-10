Oscars 2024 live updates: How to watch, red carpet arrivals, predictions and more

The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here.
The 2024 Academy Awards begin at 7 p.m. ET on ABC with the 96th annual ceremony celebrating films like "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and more.
Follow along for live coverage of the event below starting at 3 p.m. ET for red carpet arrivals, interviews and special moments.
Valerie Bertinelli walks the Oscars red carpet with her son
The Oscars were a family affair Sunday evening for the Bertinelli-Van Halen clan.
Valerie Bertinelli made an appearance on the Academy Awards red carpet with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, and his wife, Andraia Allsop.
The “One Day at a Time” actor sported a cream colored suit, while Van Halen and Allsop were dressed in entirely black attire.
Leah Lewis wows in ethereal pink gown
Actor Leah Lewis, who voices Ember in the Oscar-nominated animated flick "Elemental," resembled a cotton candy dream on the red carpet. Lewis glided down the red carpet in a pink gown with accentuated shoulders and a sheer train as she headed toward her seat in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She paired the look with a matching clutch.
Eugene Lee Yang wears gorgeous red dress
Eugene Lee Yang of YouTube "Try Guys" fame arrived on the red carpet serving in a bold red gown (that doesn't blend into the floor, amazingly).
The top, a structured buttoned blazer, flows into a puffy, dimensional skirt, which Yang accessorized with a silver necklace and rings.
Issa Rae shows off her leg in bold Oscars dress
Issa Rae has been in three Oscar-nominated movies this year: "Barbie", "American Fiction," and "Spider Man: Across the Spiderverse".
She wore a metallic gown to the Oscars red carpet and showed off her toned leg poking through the slit.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have a date night at Oscars
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade sparkled on the red carpet as they arrived for the 96th Academy Awards. The actor looked regal in a metallic, statuesque dress as she held hands with her husband dressed in a black and white tux.
The retired NBA player looked equally dapper in a white double-breasted tuxedo jacket and black bow tie. The couple, who have been married since 2014, smiled wide while posing for pictures.
'Red, White and Royal Blue' star Taylor Zakhar Perez stuns in blue suit
Taylor Zakhar Perez, known for his role as Alex Claremont-Diaz in "Red, White & Royal Blue" arrived on the red carpet wearing a stunning blue suit with a black shirt underneath.
The hilarious romcom, based on Casey McQuiston's book of the same name that follows an enemies-to-lovers romance between the son of the first female president of the U.S. and a British prince, released on Amazon in July.
'Past Lives' star Teo Yoo arrives on the red carpet
"Past Lives" star Teo Yoo flashed an adorable peace sign on the red carpet. "Past Lives" is up for two awards tonight: best picture and best original screenplay.
Brendan Fraser beams on red carpet a year after his Oscars win
Brendan Fraser was arguably the star of the 2023 Oscars as he made an acting comeback in "The Whale," for which he earned best actor.
Fraser appeared on the red carpet with his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, who joined him as his date last year too.
Moore wore a similar blue dress to the 2023 awards. They were joined by two of Fraser's sons, Holden and Leland.
Lily Gladstone's high school classmate shares yearbook photo and message for her
Lily Gladstone's high school classmate shared a sweet message for her on social media ahead of tonight's ceremony. Josh Ryder, who was nominated alongside Gladstone in their high school yearbook superlatives for "most likely to win an Oscar," held up their yearbook photo as he wished her luck.
"This is where we started, and look at you now," Ryder said. "We are so proud of the journey you've been on, the work you're doing on and off the screen, the way that you embody poise and grace -- it is so cool to get to witness it. And how lucky is the world to get to witness you creating magic."
Ryder added: "So good luck tonight, no matter what happens, you've got a lot of people in your corner."
Gladstone, 37, is up for best actress in a leading film for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Black dresses and diamond jewels sparkle on the red carpet
Many attendees opted for a sleek black look paired with diamonds, whether in the form of necklaces, like Eva Longoria, or earrings, like Jamie Lee Curtis.
See some of the most stunning looks below.
Rita Moreno
Vanessa Hudgens
Eva Longoria
Jamie Lee Curtis
Sandra Hüller
Colman Domingo reveals his mindset going into Oscars night in behind-the-scenes video
Hours before the start of the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, Domingo, who is nominated for his leading role in the drama “Rustin,” posted a video to Instagram expressing his gratitude for being included in the category and thanking everyone who has cheered him on.
“It’s not about who walks away with anything tonight. It’s about the journey and the love and the experiences and the people,” he said in the clip.
He said he was soaking in the moment, revealing that he feels “peaceful and joyful” leading up to Hollywood’s biggest night. Domingo also reflected on the importance of getting nominated for a film about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.
“It goes to (Rustin). It goes to all these civil right leaders who were unsung. I thank my cast, my crew. I want to give thanks already!” he said.
Domingo teased his red carpet outfit, revealing that he has multiple dramatic looks planned for the evening.
“I don’t know how we’re going to do it, but my Wayman + Micah team, they have a great plan tonight,” he shared, referring to the styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald behind his chic red carpet looks.
Before ending the clip so he could get dressed, he added, “I have energy. I’m ready to go!”
The 54-year-old actor is nominated in the best actor in a leading role category, giving him the chance to become the first Afro Latino to win a golden statue in that category.
Who is Amelia Dimoldenberg, the official Oscars red carpet host?
One face on the Oscars red carpet might look familiar to pop culture followers: Amelia Dimoldenberg.
The host of YouTube series "Chicken Shop Date" has been named the official Academy Awards ambassador by the Motion Picture Academy, bringing her viral deadpan interview style to Hollywood's star-studded red carpet.
She arrived at the Oscars in a floor-length bright pink gown, which featured a sparkling neckline and dazzling straps. Her hair was swept to her left side in voluminous curls, channeling old Hollywood glamor.
The British star is familiar speaking to a lineup of stars, as her popular YouTube series has showcased talent like Jack Harlow, Cher, Paul Mescal and Jennifer Lawrence, among other celebrities. Her interviews have gone viral on social media in recent years, garnering her over 3 million followers on TikTok.
The Osage Singers arrive to the red carpet. About the song they're performing
Osage songwriter Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform their Oscar-nominated song, featured in "Killers of the Flower Moon," at the Academy Awards.
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” plays at the end of Martin Scorsese's movie, based on a true story. Scott George wrote this song specifically for the film “to express his feelings about being an Osage,” Scorsese said.
“By the end of the film we had to have some sense of the presence of the Osage. They survive. The music of the Osage is the best display of this extraordinary survival,” Scorsese told AppleTV+.
George told The Osage News the Osage language lyrics translate to “stand up” and “God made it for us,” repeated again and again.
Red carpet arrivals begin — and they're colorful!
The red carpet started an hour earlier than usual. Stars brought plenty of color to the red carpet, including Marlee Matlin who stunned in a sparkly purple dress.
Erika Alexander twirled in a black and white number with a pop of ruffled color at the end of her skirt.
And Brittany Snow seemed to channel Mr. Oscar himself with a gold-hued dress.
Liza Koshy falls while walking the red carpet, drawing an audible gasp
YouTuber-turned-actor Liza Koshy, who recently starred in the Netflix rom-com "Players," took a tumble while walking the Oscars red carpet. Koshy can say she was channeling Jennifer Lawrence, who famously tripped on her Dior ballgown while walking to accept her best actress Oscar for "Silver Linings Playbook".
Koshy quickly recovered and was seen posing on the red carpet, looking confident in a flowing red dress.
Take a look at what she was wearing.
Vanessa Hudgens reveals she's pregnant at the Oscars red carpet
Vanessa Hudgens, who is hosting ABC's official red carpet pre show, arrived to the 2024 Oscars red carpet with a surprise up her sleeve ... or in her dress: A baby bump!
Hudgens married her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker, in December 2023. Their ceremony took place at an art installation in Tulum, Mexico, per Vogue Magazine.
Until this reveal, Hudgens had not shared that she was pregnant. Read more about the moment here.
Oscar predictions, according to astrologers and tarot readers
We unpacked last year’s awards show, and will use the same methodology for this year’s best picture and best actor and actress races.
Will Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) or Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) emerge victorious? Will the “Oppenheimer” cast, who won big at the SAG Awards, continue their streak at the Oscars? Here’s who may emerge victorious from the nominations list.
Best actress
Nominees: Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone
Astrologers predict Gladstone will be the winner for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Best actor
Nominees: Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright
Many, but not all, saw Murphy as the winner for “Oppenheimer.” Another was torn between Cooper and Murphy. Astrologically speaking, Colman Domingo’s birth chart is also making fated connections to the cosmos.
Best Picture
Nominees: “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Poor Things,” “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives” and “The Zone of Interest.”
The odds are with “Oppenheimer,” though there were an array of predictions. “Poor Things” and “Past Lives” were also possibilities.
Here’s who’s performing at the Oscars
Some of the biggest names in entertainment will perform live during the Oscars.
All five songs nominated in the best original song category will be performed live during the ceremony — yes, including “I’m Just Ken,” with Oscar-nominated “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling taking the stage to belt out the song.
Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Becky G and more hitmakers will also perform during Hollywood’s biggest awards ceremony, which will be emceed for the fourth time by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.
Read here to learn more about the live entertainment at the 2024 Oscars.
Who chooses Oscar winners? All about the Academy’s voting process
What exactly is the Academy, and how do its members decide who wins awards?
Here’s what to know about who chooses Oscar nominees and winners, and the Oscars voting process.
Who is part of the Academy?
More than 10,500 “global film industry artists and leaders” are members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, according to the Academy’s website.
Members include actors, writers, directors, costume designers, makeup artists, producers and other film industry professionals.
The voting process for Oscar nominations
The voting process for the Oscars begins well before the nominations are announced. For the 96th Academy Awards, the submission deadline for general entry categories was in mid-November, and preliminary voting began on Dec. 14, 2023, according to the Academy’s website.
A shortlist was announced later in December and following this, Academy members voted for nominees from Jan. 11 to 16.
All Academy members are eligible to nominate films for best picture picture, but for most of the 24 Oscars categories, Academy members vote for nominees within their own field — so, actors nominate actors, editors nominate editors, and so forth.
Who votes for Oscar winners?
In the final step, which is choosing winners, all voting members of the Academy can vote on all Oscar categories, per the Academy’s website.
Final votes are conducted online, and the results are tabulated by the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
How are Oscar winners decided?
For most categories, the nominee with the most votes wins. But it’s a bit more complicated for best picture.
Here’s how it works. Voters rank the eligible films in order of their preference. If one film receives the majority of the top votes, it’s automatically the winner. If no single nominee gets over 50% of the vote, the movie with the fewest votes is eliminated, and the voters who had that film as their number one have their votes count for their next choice.
This process continues until one movie gets over 50% of the share.
Sterling K. Brown predicts who will take home the Oscar over him
Sterling K. Brown has been nominated for his first Academy Award this year, but he doesn’t expect to come home with any new hardware.
The 47-year-old actor opened up about his Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for “American Fiction” while on “The Graham Norton Show“ Feb. 2, joking, “There’s no losing yet — it’ll happen in its own due time.”
“Colman will probably win,” he added, referring to fellow guest and actor Colman Domingo, who’s up for best actor at the March 10 ceremony. “I know that I’m not going to win.”
Though host Graham Norton and the “Rustin” star piped in to curb his cynicism, Brown reassured them that he’s “totally fine” with the outcome he’s expecting.
“Robert Downey Jr. is going to win, and he’s incredibly deserving,” he said of the “Oppenheimer” actor. “He’s an incredible actor. You should give him love. And the fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr. (Robert) De Niro and Ryan Gosling and (Mark) Ruffalo, I’m just happy to be in the room.”
Norton then jokingly gave Brown a hard time about his humility should he end up claiming the win at the 2024 Oscars.
“On the night, this will all be very humble. ‘I can’t believe I won!’” Norton teased.
Who's nominated for directing?
There's been a lot of conversation about who will win for best director. With veterans like Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan up against filmmakers like Justine Triet and Yorgos Lanthimos, anyone could bring home the coveted award.
Here's the five filmmakers nominated for best director:
- Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall"
- Martin Scorsese for "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Christopher Nolan for "Oppenheimer"
- Yorgos Lanthimos for "Poor Things"
- Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone of Interest"
Who's nominated for best actor and actress in a supporting role?
This year's best supporting actors and actresses feature major standouts. Check out five actors and actresses nominated.
Here are best supporting actor nominees:
- Sterling K. Brown for "American Fiction"
- Robert De Niro for "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Robert Downey Jr. for "Oppenheimer"
- Ryan Gosling for "Barbie"
- Mark Ruffalo for "Poor Things"
Here are best supporting actress nominees:
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Who are your picks? Stay tuned to see who won.
Who's nominated for best actor and actress in a leading role?
There are five actors and actresses who are up for one of the biggest awards of the night: the best performance in a leading role.
Here are best actor nominees:
- Bradley Cooper for “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo for “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti for “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy for “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright for “American Fiction”
Here are the best actress nominees:
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Who do you think will win? Stay tuned to find out who'll bring the award home.
Here’s who will be presenting at this year’s Oscars
Since early last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been revealing the presenters for the upcoming ceremony, and there are quite a few Oscar winners and current nominees on the list.
“Barbie” stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, who are both nominated in the supporting acting categories, will present awards. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who will appear together in the highly anticipated movie “Wicked,” which arrives at the end of the year, have been tapped to announce some winners, too.
So who else will make an appearance at the 96th Academy Awards? Well, the academy confirmed the presenters in three separate lists.
The following were announced in the first group of actors set to hit the stage on Sunday, March 10, to present an award:
- Mahershala Ali
- Nicolas Cage
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Brendan Fraser
- Jessica Lange
- Matthew McConaughey
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Al Pacino
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Ke Huy Quan
- Sam Rockwell
- Michelle Yeoh
- Zendaya
The Oscars start an hour early this year. Here's how to watch
🚨Warning: The Oscars start at 7 p.m. ET this year, an hour earlier than normal, and the award show is scheduled to end at 10 p.m. ET. So, plan accordingly.
To watch the Oscars live, head to ABC or other platforms with live TV options like Hulu. The televised show begins at 7 p.m. ET, but we'll be here covering red carpet arrivals starting at 3 p.m. ET.
Will Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel make jokes about Taylor and Travis? What he said
Jimmy Kimmel, who returns to host the annual ceremony for the fourth time on March 10, told CNN this week that Swift-Kelce jokes are “not off-limits” to him, they’re just “probably played out.”
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host also talked to CNN about how an Oscars host needs to have the ability to poke fun at — but not tick off — the A-listers attending the ceremony.
“It’s not that easy. It depends on the person because some people are more sensitive than others,” Kimmel said. “God help you, if I know you. Like, if you’ve been to my house, you’re in trouble on Oscar night.”
One Hollywood star who’s sure to get teased by Kimmel during the March 10 ceremony? Matt Damon, who’s long been embroiled in a hilarious staged feud with Kimmel.
“He is not nominated for an Oscar. He was in ‘Oppenheimer.’ Everyone else was nominated except for him,” Kimmel noted to CNN.