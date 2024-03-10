Oscars 2024 live updates: How to watch, red carpet arrivals, predictions and more

What exactly is the Academy, and how do its members decide who wins awards?

Here’s what to know about who chooses Oscar nominees and winners, and the Oscars voting process.

Who is part of the Academy?

More than 10,500 “global film industry artists and leaders” are members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, according to the Academy’s website.

Members include actors, writers, directors, costume designers, makeup artists, producers and other film industry professionals.

The voting process for Oscar nominations

The voting process for the Oscars begins well before the nominations are announced. For the 96th Academy Awards, the submission deadline for general entry categories was in mid-November, and preliminary voting began on Dec. 14, 2023, according to the Academy’s website.

A shortlist was announced later in December and following this, Academy members voted for nominees from Jan. 11 to 16.

All Academy members are eligible to nominate films for best picture picture, but for most of the 24 Oscars categories, Academy members vote for nominees within their own field — so, actors nominate actors, editors nominate editors, and so forth.

Who votes for Oscar winners?

In the final step, which is choosing winners, all voting members of the Academy can vote on all Oscar categories, per the Academy’s website.

Final votes are conducted online, and the results are tabulated by the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

How are Oscar winners decided?

For most categories, the nominee with the most votes wins. But it’s a bit more complicated for best picture.

Here’s how it works. Voters rank the eligible films in order of their preference. If one film receives the majority of the top votes, it’s automatically the winner. If no single nominee gets over 50% of the vote, the movie with the fewest votes is eliminated, and the voters who had that film as their number one have their votes count for their next choice.

This process continues until one movie gets over 50% of the share.

