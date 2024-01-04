Ryan Gosling gives funny response when asked if he's performing 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars

He may be just Ken, but Ryan Gosling could also be a performer at the 2024 Oscars.

The actor made waves with his performance of the Mattel male doll in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” Among his most lauded moments was the dramatic and emotional “I’m Just Ken” musical number.

The song, written and produced by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson, made the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was one of 15 songs that made it onto the 2024 Oscars song shortlist to be considered for a nomination.

In a joint interview with “Barbie” co-star Margot Robbie for W Magazine, Gosling was asked if he was going to perform “I’m Just Ken” at this year’s Academy Awards.

“Well, I haven’t been invited,” Gosling blatantly responds. “But thanks for pointing that out. And I wasn’t thinking about it until now.”

“Now it’s all I’m gonna think about,” he continued, with Robbie laughing beside him.

Gosling, seemingly considering it, had one question about performing at the awards ceremony.

“Do you get paid for that?” he asked, with Robbie replying, “I doubt it.”

Gosling then quipped, “What do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? They pick you up at least, right? You don’t have to self-drive?”

Robbie jokingly chimed in that she thinks “you get a free ride. Uber home, maybe?”

The “La La Land” star then said he was “still thinking about” the opportunity.

Three songs from “Barbie” — which made over $1.3 billion worldwide — were submitted for the 2024 Academy Awards: “I’m Just Ken,” “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas, and “Dance the Night” by Ronson, Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin.

The nominations for the 96th Oscars will be announced on Jan. 23, 2024, with the nominated songs usually expected to be performed by the artists during the ceremony.

“I’m Just Ken,” along with the two other “Barbie” songs, are currently nominated for best original song — motion picture at this year’s Golden Globes, taking place Jan. 7.

Gosling appears to be reveling in his Kenergy. Last month, the actor, Wyatt and Ronson released a Christmas version of the hit song titled “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie).” He starred in the track's holiday-themed music video.

The new record was one of three remixes included in the “I’m Just Ken” EP.