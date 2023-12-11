What awards has 'Barbie' been nominated for so far?

Gold is the color most typically associated with awards shows. This year's awards season, however, is being dominated by “Barbie pink.”

Since its theatrical debut in July, the Greta Gerwig-directed film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has reeled in over $1.3 billion in revenue as well as worldwide acclaim.

In addition to topping the box office and becoming the highest-grossing film directed by a female director ever, “Barbie” has received critical acclaim and already gained various laurels.

From being named American Film Institute's top 10 best films of the year to leading this year's Golden Globes, it's clear Barbie and her Corvette aren't slowing down.

To keep tabs on how the movie is doing for awards season, check out our ongoing list below.

Golden Globes

On Dec. 11, the Golden Globes announced its nominations for 2024. “Barbie” received nine nominations in the Golden Globes' film categories.

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

“Barbie”

Cinematic and box office achievement

“Barbie”

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Best director — motion picture

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Best screenplay — motion picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”

Best original song — motion picture

“Dance the Night” — Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken” — Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“What Was I Made For?” — Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas

On Dec. 7, “Barbie” was included in the AFI Awards 2023 top 10 best films of the year. “Poor Things,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and “May December” were also included in the list.

National Board of Review

On Dec. 6, the non-profit organization announced that it had included “Barbie” in its top 10 movies of the year. “Oppenheimer,” “Maestro,” and “The Boy and the Heron” were included in the list as well.