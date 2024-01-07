Here is a complete list of 2024 Golden Globes winners

Awards season has officially kicked off with the 2024 Golden Globes.

Honoring the best in film and television, this year's awards show is hosted by Jo Koy and taking place Sunday, Jan. 7, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Red carpet arrivals kick off around 6:30 p.m. ET while the ceremony is set for 8 p.m.

A look at the red carpet for the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 202 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

On the film side, “Barbie” leads the list of most nominated with nine nominations, followed by “Oppenheimer,” with eight. “Poor Things” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” are each up for seven awards.

For TV, “Succession” is the most nominated show, receiving nine nominations. “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” snagged five apiece.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” also got a Golden Globes nod for cinematic and box office achievement, one of the new categories added to this year’s awards show. The second new category this year is best performance in stand-up comedy on television, for outstanding work by a comedian.

Here’s a look at all the winners.

TODAY.com will be updating the list as the night goes on.

Film

Best motion picture (Drama)

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best motion picture (Musical or Comedy)

“Air”

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Poor Things”

Cinematic and box office achievement

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (Drama)

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (Drama)

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (Musical or Comedy)

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (Musical or Comedy)

Fantasia Barrino — “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence — “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman — “May December”

Alma Pöysti — “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie — “Barbie”

Emma Stone — “Poor Things”

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Best director

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Best screenplay

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach — “Barbie”

Tony McNamara — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best original score

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Joe Hisaishi —“The Boy and the Heron”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best original song

“Addicted to Romance” — Bruce Springsteen (“She Came to Me”)

“Dance the Night” — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“Barbie”)

“I’m Just Ken” — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“Barbie”)

“Peaches” — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”)

“Road to Freedom” — Lenny Kravitz (“Rustin”)

“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish and Finneas (“Barbie”)

Best motion picture (Non-English language)

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Io Capitano”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best motion picture (Animated)

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Wish”

Television

Best television series (Drama)

“Succession”

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“1923”

“The Morning Show”

Best television series (Musical or Comedy)

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Bear”

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Beef”

“Daisy Jones & The Six”

“Fargo”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (Drama)

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (Drama)

Helen Mirren — “1923”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Elle Fanning — “The Great”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — “Beef”

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love & Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Chris Rock (“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”)

Sarah Silverman (“Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”)

Wanda Sykes (“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”)

Ricky Gervais (“Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”)

Trevor Noah (“Trevor Noah: Where Was I”)

Amy Schumer (“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”)