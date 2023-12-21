How to watch or stream the 2024 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are (almost) here. The awards ceremony, which honors is back after a few recent rocky years in its history.

The Golden Globes have been handed out since 1944 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association or HFPA. It rose to prominence in the 1990s when it began collecting tens of millions of dollars in licensing fees annually for the awards, especially after beginning a long-running partnership with NBC, Variety reports. (TODAY and NBC are both owned by the same parent company, NBC Universal.)

The HFPA came under scrutiny in 2021 after the Los Angeles Times reported in an exposé that there were no Black members in the voting body.

NBC decided not to carry the 2022 telecast and then in June 2023, the HFPA shuttered and sold the awards show to Dick Clark Productions and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge.

But the Golden Globes remains. Here's what to know about the upcoming ceremony.

When are the 2024 Golden Globes?

The ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7.

How to watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony

The ceremony will air on CBS.

Those looking to stream the ceremony can watch on Paramount+ and be available on the CBS app as part of a new deal between the network and the Golden Globes.

Those without a cable subscription should be able to access the ceremony through subscription services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, many of which offer a free trial.

Who is nominated for awards?

In movies, “Barbie” leads with nine nominations in a range of categories, followed by “Oppenheimer,” with eight. “Poor Things” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” garnered seven apiece.

In television, “Succession” earned the most nods with nine nominations, while “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” pulled up next with five apiece.

Go here for a full list of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

What is different this year at the Golden Globes?

This year, there are two new categories: cinematic and box office achievement and best performance by a stand-up comic on television.

Another change: 25 of the competitive categories will have six nominees instead of five.

No one is being presented with either of the award show’s usual lifetime achievement awards this year — the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Awards — but that is not a permanent change, according to a press release.

The voting body has also changed — according to the Golden Globes website, there are 300 entertainment journalists who are a part of the voting body representing 75 different countries.

The voting body is 47% female with 60% self-identifying as racially and ethnically diverse: 26.3% Latinx, 13.3% Asian, 11% Black, and 9% Middle Eastern. To be a part of the voting body, people have to be an experienced entertainment journalist working for a recognized international media organization and either living in the U.S. or overseas.