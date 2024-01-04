The Golden Globes swag bags are worth $500,000. What's in them?

Good news for guests of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The annual ceremony’s presenters and winners will receive an “exclusive” gift bag worth $500,000, according to a press release on the official Golden Globes website.

The gift bag, which is being billed as “The Ultimate Gift Box,” was curated by luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report especially for the Golden Globes Awards, which aims to honor the best in film and television each year.

The Robb Report also made a “generous” contribution to the Golden Globes Foundation to “support arts, education, journalism, humanitarian projects, and non-profit organizations dedicated to empowering underrepresented communities within the entertainment industry,” the release said.

The gift bag features more than 35 luxury products, everything from private jet credits to a session with a celebrity tattoo artist.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming awards ceremony and its swag bag.

Who will receive the gift bag?

All 83 of the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony’s presenters and award winners will receive the gift bag, which is worth more than $500,000.

What’s in the bag?

All 83 recipients will receive the majority of the gift bag’s luxury items with some exclusive goodies going only to a select few.

All of the night’s presenters and winners will receive multiple travel experiences, including a five-day luxury yacht charter in Indonesia aboard the Celestia Phinisi Yacht valued at $50,000, and a five-day “luxury experience” at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, valued at $20,000. If they want, they can receive a $2,500 tattoo from Atelier Eva.

They’ll also receive multiple beauty items, including a LED face mask from CurrentBody ($380), truffle eye serum ($114) and a $250 cream from Le Domain. Also included are multiple luxury food and drink items, like a bottle of Komos Varietals ($200).

One guest will receive six bottles of the world's most expensive wine, Liber Pater, a gift valued at $193,500.

But the goodies don’t stop there.

Up to 10 lucky recipients will receive a complimentary membership with $10,000 in flight credits to XO Jet ($11,000), while one lucky recipient will receive a pair of Coomi x Muzo emerald earrings. Retail price? $69,000.

For the complete list, click here.