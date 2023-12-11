Here are the 2024 Golden Globes nominations

The 2024 awards season is officially underway with the announcement of next year's Golden Globes nominees.

The January awards ceremony aims to honor the best of the best of acting, film and television. The 2024 ceremony will debut two new categories, cinematic and box office achievement, recognizing a high-earning film with "extensive global audience support," and best performance in stand-up comedy on television, for outstanding work by a comedian.

The Golden Globes will air Jan. 7 on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Here’s a look at all the nominations, which were announced Dec. 11.

Film

Best motion picture (Drama)

Best picture (Musical or Comedy)

Cinematic and box office achievement

"Barbie"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

Best actor (Drama)

Best actress (Drama)

Best actor (Musical or Comedy)

Nicolas Cage — "Dream Scenario"

Timothée Chalamet — "Wonka"

Matt Damon — "Air"

Paul Giamatti — "The Holdovers"

Joaquin Phoenix — "Beau Is Afraid"

Jeffrey Wright — "American Fiction"

Best actress (Musical or Comedy)

Fantasia Barrino — “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence — “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman — “May December”

Alma Pöysti — “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie — “Barbie”

Emma Stone — “Poor Things”

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe — "Poor Things"

Robert De Niro — "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. — "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling — "Barbie"

Charles Melton — "May December"

Mark Ruffalo — "Poor Things"

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt — "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks — "The Color Purple"

Jodie Foster — "Nyad"

Julianne Moore — "May December"

Rosamund Pike — "Saltburn"

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — "The Holdovers"

Best director

Best screenplay

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach — “Barbie”

Tony McNamara — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Justine Tried, Arthur Harari — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best original score

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Joe Hisaishi —“The Boy and the Heron”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best original song

“Addicted to Romance” — Bruce Springsteen ("She Came to Me")

“Dance the Night” — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt ("Barbie")

“I’m Just Ken” — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt ("Barbie")

“Peaches” — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker ("The Super Mario Bros. Movie")

“Road to Freedom” — Lenny Kravitz ("Rustin")

“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish and Finneas ("Barbie")

Best motion picture (Foreign language)

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Io Capitano"

"Past Lives"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best motion picture (Animated)

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Suzume"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Wish"

Television

Best television series (Drama)

"Succession"

"The Crown"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"1923"

"The Morning Show"

Best television series (Musical or Comedy)

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"Jury Duty"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"The Bear"

Best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

"All the Light We Cannot See"

"Beef"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"Fargo"

"Fellow Travelers"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

Best actor (Drama)

Brian Cox — "Succession"

Kieran Culkin — "Succession"

Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal — "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong — "Succession"

Dominic West — "The Crown"

Best actress (Drama)

Best actor (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader — "Barry"

Steve Martin — "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Segel — "Shrinking"

Martin Short — "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis — "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White — "The Bear"

Best actress (Musical or Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson — "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri — "The Bear"

Elle Fanning — "The Great"

Selena Gomez — "Only Murders in the Building"

Natasha Lyonne — "Poker Face"

Best supporting actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

Matthew Macfadyen — "Succession"

James Marsden — "Jury Duty"

Alan Ruck — "Succession"

Alexander Skarsgård — "Succession"

Billy Crudup — "The Morning Show"

Best supporting actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Best actor (Limited series, anthology series or television motion picture)

Best actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Best supporting actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Best supporting actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love & Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Chris Rock ("Chris Rock: Selective Outrage")

Sarah Silverman ("Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love")

Wanda Sykes ("Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer")

Ricky Gervais ("Ricky Gervais: Armageddon")

Trevor Noah ("Trevor Noah: Where Was I")

Amy Schumer ("Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact")