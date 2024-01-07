Golden Globes 2024: All the best looks from the red carpet

The start of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards is almost here, and with it, the official launch of entertainment awards season.

This year's ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 7 is expected to bring a glamorous crew of celebrity nominees and presenters, including Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and more.

Parties from the weekend leading up to the big event also featured famous faces like Quinta Brunson, Jon Batiste, Catherine O'Hara, Rosamund Pike and more.

Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the Golden Globes ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on CBS. The official pre-show, live from the red carpet, streams live from Variety and “Entertainment Tonight” starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Golden Globes aim to honor the best of television and film. Out of the movies up for awards tonight, "Barbenheimer" leads the pack. "Barbie" heads into the ceremony with nine nominations, with "Oppenheimer" following closely behind with eight.

The red carpet from the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 202 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

For television achievement, HBO's "Succession" leads with nine nominations for its final fourth season.

Come back here for all the best looks of the night from the Golden Globes red carpet.

Jeannie Mai

"The Real" host Jeannie Mai arrives at the Golden Globes. Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 202 / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Nikki Novak