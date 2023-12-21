Jo Koy named host of the 2024 Golden Globes

Comedian Jo Koy will be host of the 2024 Golden Globes.

The "Easter Sunday" actor will make his major awards show hosting debut at the Jan. 7 event on CBS.

"I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” Koy said in a press release on Dec. 21. "This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!"

Mahal Kita is a Filipino expression which means "I love you."

The three-hour broadcast moved this season to CBS after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association shuttered earlier this year and sold the awards show to Dick Clark Productions.

Last year, while under the HFPA, the show aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock with host Jerrod Carmichael.

The awards show came under fire in 2021 after a bombshell exposé from the Los Angeles Times reported the voting body of the HFPA did not have any Black members and outlined other ethics criticisms.

After the fallout, many media companies, actors, and other creatives announced a boycott of the awards show and many studios chose not to acknowledge the Golden Globes nominations in their "For Your Consideration" marketing. NBC declined to air the awards show on the network in January 2022 and the HFPA later underwent significant changes in an attempt to modernize the voting body before eventually shuttering.

This year's hosting choice is a natural fit, as Koy has done several successful stand-up specials and the Golden Globes are adding a new category, best stand-up comedian on television. The awards show also is adding a cinematic and box office achievement category this season.

The ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 7 on CBS. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. For those with the base level subscription of the service, Paramount+ Essential, the show will be available on demand the following day.

