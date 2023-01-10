After a year off the air, the Golden Globes are back. Airing on Jan. 10 on NBC starting at 8 p.m., the first major awards show of 2023 is poised to highlight some of the most popular, and some of the most acclaimed.
"House of the Dragon," HBO's blockbuster "Game of Thrones" prequel, and "Wednesday," Netflix's "The Addams Family" spinoff, are among the nominees, as are movies like "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Tár," "Elvis" and "The Fabelmans."
The headlines about the awards show haven't only been limited to the nominees, however. Here's what to know about the awards show and its comeback.
Catch me up. What was the controversy with the Golden Globes?
Last year, NBC decided not to air the ceremony following diversity and inclusion concerns.
The decision came as the result of a February 2021 expose from the Los Angeles Times, which found that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the awards show’s governing body comprised of international journalists, did not have any Black members.
What followed was boycotts from stars, calls for reform and an addition to the ongoing dialogue about awards shows' lack of diversity, and the structural issues that cause it.
Since then, the organization has added 103 new voters to what was once an 87-member voting body, according to a press release, with the intention of “(ensuring) the continued diversification and growth in the voting body.” The HFPA says the 200-person voting body is 52 percent female and 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse, with members representing 62 different countries.
Reforms also included a new code of conduct following allegations that
Jerrod Carmichael is the show's first host since Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
Jerrod Carmichael is ready for live television: He received an Emmy for his hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live," in which he riffed off of the shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2021 Academy Awards telecast.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were the last to host the ceremony; the 2021 awards were fourth time the duo held the gig.
What's up for best movie and TV show? See the list of nominees
The Golden Globes nominates both movies and TV shows, and is considered a precursor to the Academy Awards, while not always an accurate predictor.
If you're looking for new works to add to your watch list, though, the Golden Globes nominees are a great place to start. Below, find a few of the categories, and see our entire list of nominees here.
Best motion picture (Drama)
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Elvis”
“The Fabelmans”
“Tár”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Best picture (Musical or Comedy)
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
“Triangle of Sadness”
Best television series (Drama)
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“House of the Dragon”
“Ozark”
“Severance”
Best television series (Musical or comedy)
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Wednesday”