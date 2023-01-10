After a year off the air, the Golden Globes are back. Airing on Jan. 10 on NBC starting at 8 p.m., the first major awards show of 2023 is poised to highlight some of the most popular, and some of the most acclaimed.

"House of the Dragon," HBO's blockbuster "Game of Thrones" prequel, and "Wednesday," Netflix's "The Addams Family" spinoff, are among the nominees, as are movies like "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Tár," "Elvis" and "The Fabelmans."

The headlines about the awards show haven't only been limited to the nominees, however. Here's what to know about the awards show and its comeback.