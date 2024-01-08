Brie Larson cries meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time at the Golden Globes

Every year, award shows give viewers at home the chance to watch and admire their favorite Hollywood stars. But our favorite stars also have their own favorite stars — and sometimes, award shows give them the chance to meet their heroes.

Take the moment Brie Larson met a role model of hers on the red carpet for the 81st Annual Golden Globes.

At the time, she was giving an interview with ET about being in the same room as "legends," then noticed that Lopez was behind her. “Oh my God. I can't, I’m gonna cry,” Larson said, closing her eyes. “I can’t deal with J. Lo.”

Larson then turned to her idol. "You mean so much to me. Oh my God, I’m such a huge fan," she said. Lopez pulled her in for an embrace.

Larson credited Lopez with kickstarting her own acting ambitions, especially her work in the Selena Quintanilla biopic "Selena."

"I saw 'Selena' and it made me want to be an actor," Larson said.

Lopez matched Larson's emotion and said, “Oh my God, don’t make me cry."

The fangirling continued when Larson said, "You've always meant so much to me. It's been a dream of mine. Your work ethic is so important, thank you."

Jennifer Lopez responded with appreciation, calling her a "sweetheart."

After the interaction was over, Larson admitted she wasn't prepared for that moment. " I’ve been wanting to say that to you for a long time so I’m really — I didn’t think it was going to be right now. OK. I’m gonna have to go do a shot of tequila or something,” Larson said.

J-Lo responded by saying, "I just did one."

Larson has long spoken about her love for J. Lo, saying she was a dream guest on her YouTube show.

Larson was nominated in the category of best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television. She lost to Ali Wong, who was part of the sweep for "Beef."

Lopez sat with her husband Ben Affleck and his close friend and creative partner, Matt Damon.