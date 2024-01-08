Matt Damon beams after Ben Affleck surprises him at the Golden Globes

Friendship was in the air at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, where Matt Damon and Ben Affleck showed off their decades-long bond.

While many were focused on the red carpet, the two peas in a pod were reuniting inside the event. In a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck can be seen going up to Damon's table, causing Damon to smile and laugh.

The two appeared to share a moment of joy, as Affleck sat down next to Damon and they shared an embrace.

Affleck and Damon are known for their long friendship and writing partnership. They co-wrote and co-starred in "Good Will Hunting" in 1997 and have collaborated again since, in works like "The Last Duel" and "Air."

Damon and Affleck co-star in the Golden Globe nominated movie "Air," Affleck as Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, and Damon as sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro. Damon is nominated for his work.

Both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are also presenting at this year's show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a 2023 interview with Willie Geist, Damon spoke about his friendship with Affleck.

“Between Ben and my wife and Gary White ... Those are the three most significant partnerships in my life. And all those things are going really well,” said Damon. White works with Damon as a co-founder of Water.org.

Ben Affleck is attending the awards with his wife, superstar Jennifer Lopez. The two got married in 2022, two decades after being previously engaged to each other.

She spoke about the rekindling of their relationship earlier in the evening on the red carpet.

“When they say you know, you know. And other times when you didn’t know, you also didn’t know," she told Variety senior culture events editor Marc Malkin.