Nominations for 2024 SAG Awards announced: See the full list

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place Feb. 24.
Barbie, Oppenheimer
"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" could very well be big players at the SAG Awards.Warner Bros., Universal Pictures
By Drew Weisholtz

Nominations for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced Jan. 10.

The 30th Annual SAG Awards will stream live from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 24, on Netflix.

Barbra Streisand will also receive the SAG Life Achievement Award “for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments,” according to SAG-AFTRA, the organization which hands out the awards.

Here's a look at all of the show's categories.

Film

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

TV

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

