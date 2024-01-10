Nominations for 2024 SAG Awards announced: See the full list

Nominations for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced Jan. 10.
The 30th Annual SAG Awards will stream live from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 24, on Netflix.
Barbra Streisand will also receive the SAG Life Achievement Award “for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments,” according to SAG-AFTRA, the organization which hands out the awards.
Here's a look at all of the show's categories.
Film
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
TV
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series