“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” went head-to-head at the box office this past weekend, but which film attracted the biggest audience?

Well, it turns out that more people opted to see “Barbie” and her journey of self discovery as the comedy opened with $155 million at the North American box office, Warner Bros. reported July 23.

With that lofty amount, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” broke multiple records, including the largest opening for a female-directed film and the largest domestic opening of 2023, passing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Early box office results put "Barbie" ahead of "Oppenheimer." Warner Bros. / Universal

“Barbie” also eclipsed Gerwig’s previous opening of $16.8 million for her reimagining of “Little Women” in 2019.

Her movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, also performed well overseas and earned $182 million at the international box office, bringing its first-week worldwide total to $337 million, a Warner Bros. spokesperson reported.

“Oppenheimer” also delivered impressive numbers. Christopher Nolan’s three-hour biographical thriller grossed $80.5 million domestically, Universal confirmed. (NBCUniversal is the parent company of TODAY.com.)

Globally, the movie made an estimated $174.2 million at the box office.

“Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” attracted so many moviegoers to the theaters that their combined sales make their opening weekend the fourth-biggest overall in box office history. The three films they land behind are the franchise heavyweights “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“Barbenheimer,” the double feature cultural sensation that had some theatergoers watching the big screen for almost five hours this weekend, is now an undeniable cinematic success.

Michael O’Leary, president & CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, released a statement celebrating the blockbuster flicks, calling them a “phenomenal experience” for movie lovers.

“It was a truly historic weekend and continues the positive box office momentum of 2023. More importantly, it proves once again that America loves going to the movies to see great films. People recognized that something special was happening and they wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

O’Leary noted that two rival studios delivered original, widely different stories — both of which captured audiences’ attention.

“This weekend is a shining example of how there is simply no substitute for seeing a motion picture in the cinema,” he concluded.

Leading up to the major box office weekend, “Barbenheimer” became a meme that overtook the internet about the world’s most famous doll battling the scientific mind behind the atomic bomb.

Fans shared their reactions to seeing “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” all weekend long. One social media user posted a clip of their dramatic wardrobe change, as the poster finished Nolan’s movie and quickly prepared to enter Barbieland.

Another person posted a photo of them rocking an outfit that both Barbie and J. Robert Oppenheimer would approve of.

A third pointed out that part of what made “Barbenheimer” so fascinating was watching the movies’ star-studded casts and the audience champion the films.

“What I love about #Barbenheimer is that there aren’t Barbie fans hating on Oppenheimer, and there aren’t Oppenheimer fans hating on Barbie,” one person tweeted. “It’s just people enjoying two REALLY good films.”