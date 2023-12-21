Ryan Gosling releases a ‘Kristmas’ version of ‘I’m Just Ken’ and fans can’t get kenough

Ken is certainly getting into the holiday spirit.

Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in this year’s smash hit “Barbie,” has released a Christmas version of his equally smash hit song, “I’m Just Ken” called “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie).”

Gosling teamed up with the song’s writers and producers, Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson, to create the new spin of the ballad, which features the same lyrics as the original song, with a slightly different arrangement and an orchestra backing Gosling.

The actor remained oh-so committed to Ken, too. Before he starts singing, he whips out a pair of glasses and puts them on, saying, “Because the world can have Ken’s voice, but only Barbie can have his eyes.”

“I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)” is one of three remixes on the new “I’m Just Ken” EP that came out Dec. 20. The EP also features “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic),” as well as the original song.

Fans who watched the video for “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)” on YouTube were clearly blown away.

“There is really something quite spectacular about Ryan Gosling that makes me believe that the world we all live in is not all that bad and that there is hope for all of us,” one person raved.

“OMG. THIS is the mix I wanted from the beginning. The bells, the beat, Ryan’s new vocal — it’s chef’s kiss Love it!” someone else commented.

“SUBLIME!! Ryan and Mark thank you for this, it exceeded my expectations.. Ryan’s voice is simply incredible and touched my heart.. wow, it warmed my heart.. I loved the video and the song EVERYTHING!!” another person gushed.

“Ryan needs to perform this at the Oscars and then win for Best Song. It’s truly a masterpiece,” someone else wrote.

Even Gosling's wife, Eva Mendes, couldn't hold back from expressing her love of the track.

"My Man and @iammarkronson making this so F good it’s not even funny anymore," she captioned a clip of the video on Instagram.

As one of many recognizable songs from "Barbie." “I’m Just Ken” may very well be on its way to masterpiece status. It’s nominated for best song written for visual media at the Grammy Awards and best original song at the Golden Globes, one of nine nominations for “Barbie,” making it the most-nominated film at the ceremony.