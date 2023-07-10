Forget bringing down the house. Ryan Gosling is bringing down the Barbie DreamHouse.

A clip of Gosling as Ken in the upcoming “Barbie” film singing the song “Just Ken” hit Twitter on July 10 and, well, it is very Ken-tertaining.

“I just don’t know who I am without you,” he laments as the video opens.

“You’re Ken,” Margot Robbie’s Barbie responds.

“But it’s Barbie and Ken,” he fires back. “There is no ‘Just Ken.’”

The clip then dissolves into a shirtless Gosling (accompanied by a killer six-pack) pensively sitting as he breaks into song.

Sure, you may be distracted by Gosling's six-pack, but his voice has also caught the attention of fans. @barbiethemovie via Twitter

“Doesn’t seem to matter what I do / I’m always No. 2,” he sings as images of Barbie dancing with a left-out feeling Ken looking on.

“Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility? / I’m just Ken,” he continues.

Gosling as the fur coat-wearing, singing boy toy in "Barbie." @barbiethemovie via Twitter

“Where I see love she sees a friend / What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?” he sings, over cheesecake shots of Gosling in a tight black shirt, a denim vest playing guitar for Barbie and doing pull-ups to keep that chiseled body in check.

As the song rolls on with more images of Ken and Barbie, Ken’s message, like his Adonis-like torso, becomes even stronger.

“I’m just Ken and I’m enough / And I’m great at doing stuff / So, hey, check me out / And I’m just Ken / Baby, I’m just Ken,” he sings, deftly holding the final two notes as the song wraps up.

Gosling's Ken is at a loss how to forge his own identity. @barbiethemovie via Twitter

Fans on Twitter were in awe of Gosling’s pecs — er, pipes.

“and the Oscar goes too.....” raved one person.

“this spoke to me,” someone else wrote.

“RYAN GOSLING IS A GOD,” gushed one capital-letter enthusiast.

“soon to be my #1 song on Spotify,” another person commented.

While the song won over fans, it remains to be seen how the movie will be received. Answers to that question should start becoming clear after you can see (and hear) Gosling when the highly anticipated “Barbie” opens July 21.