Eva Mendes is showing all the "Barbie" support for her beau Ryan Gosling, sporting a cool T-shirt in his honor.

The "Ghost Rider" actor shared a photo to Instagram of her sitting on the ground wearing a white shirt that reads "Barbie 2023" and "Ryan Gosling as Ken," and reps a giant picture of Gosling.

"Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too," she wrote, referring to the popular song "Players" by Coi Leray, which is sampled from Grandmaster Flash's "The Message."

The second photo is an even closer shot of the shirt, as well as Mendes. In the last snap, the 49-year-old is looking down and to the side with her hair swept over to the right.

Fans seemed to love the "Barbie" merch, with one person in the comments writing, "respectfully i NEED this top," with a crying emoji.

Another commented, "the shirt," with a heart eyes emoji.

Mendes hasn't been shy about promoting Gosling's starring role in the upcoming "Barbie," which is set to hit theaters July 21.

In another Instagram post in June 2022, Mendes shared the iconic photo of Gosling, 42, with bleach blond hair leaning against a pink pole dressed in all denim as Ken. His sleeveless jean jacket opens down the center to reveal washboard abs, resembling the doll.

"So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this...," adding the hashtag, #Thatsmyken.

Despite being together since 2011 and sharing daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, Mendes and Gosling rarely appear in public as a couple.

In an Instagram post celebrating the 10-year anniversary of "The Place Beyond the Pines," a film in which the two star, a fan left a comment saying they hope "Barbie" will be nominated for upcoming awards.

The Instagram user noted that an award season run could mean a red carpet appearance from Mendes and Gosling, but the "Hitch" actor quickly shut that possibility down.

Replying to the fan, Mendes wrote, “You’re the best! What a cool comment, thank you.” She confirmed, however, that she will not join Gosling on his upcoming "Barbie" press tour.

"We don’t do those things together," she wrote.

Mendes continued, "Like these photos I’ve been posing Im only comfortable posting because it’s already out there," with a black heart emoji.

Social media users then pointed out that the two attended a premiere together in 2012 for their movie, "The Place Beyond the Pines."

Mendes responded at the time, writing, "Oh wait–for those who may catch me in a ‘lie’--we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film."

When one fan asked why Mendes feels uncomfortable sharing details of her personal life with Gosling, aside from some social media photos, she wrote, "By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value."

However, the two could reunite for a big screen appearance at some point, if Mendes has it her way.

"I’m still dying to do another movie with him though…" she added, including another black heart emoji.