IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Eva Mendes on her innovative cleaning brand — plus, an exclusive deal

Eva Mendes talks career, motherhood — and sponge business!
March 26, 202406:14
  • UP NEXT

    Shop these festive Easter outfits for the whole family

    05:00

  • Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures

    03:29

  • Bestselling essentials for March: Dry shampoo, shoe cleaner, more

    04:04

  • Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

    03:54

  • What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

    03:58

  • Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket

    04:47

  • TODAY Bestsellers: Viral jumpsuit, serums, knives and more!

    04:26

  • Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

    05:09

  • Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!

    04:36

  • Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions

    05:26

  • Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

    03:29

  • Target limits self-checkout to 10 items as more retailers shift policy

    03:07

  • Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

    04:50

  • Get an exclusive sneak peek at items going on sale on Amazon

    05:05

  • Ice-T tours Olivia Benson Plaza at 30 Rock in NYC

    01:55

  • Family Dollar’s parent company to close 600 stores in 2024

    00:31

  • Bobbie’s Best: Get exclusive deals on pillowcases, jewelry, more

    03:56

  • Shop these trending menswear items for a fresh spring wardrobe

    04:18

  • Shop these handy products to get organized for spring

    04:10

  • Shop beauty and food products from female-founded companies

    04:48

Eva Mendes talks career, motherhood — and sponge business!

06:14

Actor Eva Mendes sits down with Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach to talk about growing up in a "very Cuban household," being a mother of two and her relationship with Ryan Gosling. Plus, get some exclusive deals on products from Skura Style, a sponge business she now co-owns with the founders.March 26, 2024

Eva Mendes on her innovative cleaning brand — plus, an exclusive deal

  • UP NEXT

    Shop these festive Easter outfits for the whole family

    05:00

  • Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures

    03:29

  • Bestselling essentials for March: Dry shampoo, shoe cleaner, more

    04:04

  • Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

    03:54

  • What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

    03:58

  • Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket

    04:47

  • TODAY Bestsellers: Viral jumpsuit, serums, knives and more!

    04:26

  • Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

    05:09

  • Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!

    04:36

  • Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions

    05:26

  • Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

    03:29

  • Target limits self-checkout to 10 items as more retailers shift policy

    03:07

  • Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

    04:50

  • Get an exclusive sneak peek at items going on sale on Amazon

    05:05

  • Ice-T tours Olivia Benson Plaza at 30 Rock in NYC

    01:55

  • Family Dollar’s parent company to close 600 stores in 2024

    00:31

  • Bobbie’s Best: Get exclusive deals on pillowcases, jewelry, more

    03:56

  • Shop these trending menswear items for a fresh spring wardrobe

    04:18

  • Shop these handy products to get organized for spring

    04:10

  • Shop beauty and food products from female-founded companies

    04:48

Rescue operation underway after Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on abortion pill access

Trump’s bond in civil fraud case reduced to $175 million

Sean Combs’ homes raided amid allegations of sex trafficking

Key Bridge collapse is 'absolute tragedy,' Baltimore official says

Cristina Henríquez on how a notebook led to 'The Great Divide'

See trailers for 3 must-see movies in 2024

Shop these festive Easter outfits for the whole family

Kathie Lee and Cassidy Gifford weigh in on cowboy baby names

Kathie Lee, Cassidy Gifford talk working together on ‘The Baxters’

Spring veggie pasta and creamsicle smoothies: Get the recipes!

Still searching for a spring trip? Try these film-inspired travel plans

Becky Lynch on her journey to WWE, life as a mom

Connecticut museum reopens with first brontosaurus found in US

Cooking with Cal: Bring home a taste of Italy with this tomato risotto

Is it rude to ditch your travel partner if you have TSA PreCheck?

Corey Stoll talks ‘Appropriate’ on Broadway, favorite NYC hotspots

How to tell the difference between allergies and cold symptoms

How to include puppies in your yoga poses

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

Cristina Henríquez on how a notebook led to 'The Great Divide'

See trailers for 3 must-see movies in 2024

Shop these festive Easter outfits for the whole family

Kathie Lee and Cassidy Gifford weigh in on cowboy baby names

Kathie Lee, Cassidy Gifford talk working together on ‘The Baxters’

Hoda and Jenna are headed to New Orleans for 5th anniversary!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures

Ask yourself these 3 questions to create the life you want

Celebrate Easter with these crafty and affordable DIY decorations

Mel B on how fiancé Rory proposed, teases Spice Girls project

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures

Bestselling essentials for March: Dry shampoo, shoe cleaner, more

Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket

TODAY Bestsellers: Viral jumpsuit, serums, knives and more!

Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!

Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions

Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

Try this traditional Italian recipe for a meaty and cheesy Easter pie

Spring veggie pasta and creamsicle smoothies: Get the recipes!

Cooking with Cal: Bring home a taste of Italy with this tomato risotto

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

Ashley Lonsdale shares recipe for braised chicken and cabbage

Try this crowd-pleasing fresh seafood paella from Tatiana Rosana

Meet Allison Ellsworth, the founder of the soda company Poppi

Chef José Andrés shares his recipe for seared scallops with tzatziki

Try Chef José Andrés’ one-pot chicken youvetsi and tabbouleh