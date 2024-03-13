Emily Blunt reveals what she told Ryan Gosling after his 'I'm Just Ken' Oscars performance

People are still buzzing days after Ryan Gosling dominated the Oscars stage with a performance of "I'm Just Ken," and Emily Blunt is no exception.

Blunt and Gosling flew to Austin, Texas, after March 10's Academy Awards ceremony to attend the premiere of their movie "The Fall Guy." While there, Blunt revealed what it was like inside the Dolby Theater at the time and what she told her co-star afterward.

Ryan Gosling performs the song "I'm Just Ken" from the movie "Barbie" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP

"I said on the flight over, I said, ‘I just need you to know, it was just utterly amazing,’” Blunt told E! News about her conversation with Gosling. “I don’t know if anyone could have done what he did.”

Blunt shared that the energy in the room shifted when Gosling took the stage.

“The energy in the room when he started doing it, it just lifted the whole thing,” she said.

The song "I'm Just Ken," which was written and produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, was nominated for best song at this year's Oscars. It comes from the 2023 movie "Barbie."

For the award show production, Gosling, who played Ken in the movie, was joined by more than 62 dancing Kens, 24 Barbie heads, Slash from Guns N' Roses and a 40-piece orchestra, according to Variety.

Ryan Gosling, left, performs the song "I'm Just Ken" from the movie "Barbie" with Slash, right, playing the guitar during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP

Ronson told E! News’ Laverne Cox ahead of the performance that it was going to be an "absolutely bananas spectacle."

“We’re only ever gonna get to perform this song maybe once with Ryan,” Ronson said.

While the song lost to another "Barbie" contender, "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas, the performance itself came away as a winner among viewers.

(L-R) Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling speak onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Blunt and Gosling playfully presented an award together at Sunday's ceremony, where Blunt teased Gosling for spray-painting on his abs for "Barbie," and Gosling accused "Oppenheimer," the film in which Blunt starred in over the summer of 2023, for "riding Barbie’s coattails all summer.”