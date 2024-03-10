Oscars winners 2024: Complete list of winners so far

The biggest night in film is upon us as Hollywood's brightest stars await the results of who will take home Oscars this year.

The Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. The Oscars will also provide a livestream on YouTube in American Sign Language here.

“Oppenheimer” took the lead for nominations with 13, followed by “Poor Things” with nine. But there were also some surprises this year, like fan-favorite “Barbie” garnering only eight nominations.

Popular films such as “Past Lives” received just two nominations, while others with online buzz like “Saltburn” were completely shut out of the Oscars with no nominations at all.

Here's a look at this year's winners, as updated throughout the night.

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

WIINNER: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Directing

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Costume design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

WINNER: “Poor Things”

Sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

WINNER: “The Zone of Interest”

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: “American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Original screenplay

WINNER: “Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

WINNER: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

WINNER: “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

WINNER: “Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Original song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

WINNER: “What Was I Made For” from “Barbie”

Documentary feature film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

WINNER: “20 Days in Mariupol”

Documentary short film

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

WINNER: “The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”

International feature film

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Japan)

“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

WINNER: “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Animated feature film

WINNER: “The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

WINNER: “Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Production design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

WINNER: “Poor Things”

Film editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

WINNER: “Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Cinematography

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

WINNER: “Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Visual effects

“The Creator”

WINNER: “Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”