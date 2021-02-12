Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Target Trap. We’ve all experienced it, unknowingly or not. It’s that moment you walk in for the sole purpose of buying toothpaste, but somehow walk out with a new skirt, a panini press (but it was on sale!), groceries you didn’t need, a new moisturizer and a $115 receipt. If you think about it, it’s really not your fault. You need to have the willpower of Wonder Woman to escape that store’s amazingly priced claws.

A few weeks ago, I displayed the exact opposite behavior. But I can’t complain — my weakness led to finding a new favorite hair care brand. It’s called Purezero, but it’s honestly just pure magic. There are so many benefits to using these products, it’s hard to remember them all, but I’ll never forget paying only $5.99 for each bottle. And I bought four.

If you’re looking to shake up your beauty routine, I’ll tell you why Purezero should be your next on-purpose purchase.

Their ingredients are guilt-free

You might even say zero guilt. Because there’s zero sulfates, parabens, dyes, phosphates, phthalates and gluten. The brand is also vegan and PETA-certified cruelty free — it’s like the hair care version of a goodie two shoes, except you don’t get annoyed by its perfection.

I feel a noticeable difference in my hair after only a couple of weeks of using the Biotin Strengthening Shampoo and Biotin Strengthening Conditioner. It's much stronger and can better handle the heat from my hair dryer and straightener. I'd confidently recommend this collection to anyone struggling with keeping split ends to a minimum because this seriously helped repair mine.

As a gal who loves to box-dye her hair more times than she probably should, I’m thankful I made a much smarter decision to also pick up the conditioner from the Moroccan Argan Oil collection, which is packed with vitamins and proteins to repair damage and bring each strand back to life. Don’t be surprised when you see that post-blowout shine. Just prepare for the resulting compliments.

The one thing I don’t absolutely love about both conditioners I tried is how much product I have to use to smooth out my knotty hair. Granted, after avoiding the salon for about 10 months, my hair is now incredibly long. But I don’t remember having the same problem with other brands.

It’s like perfume for your hair

Purezero should really get into the fragrance business, because I would be first in line if they ever re-packaged the Biotin collection as a candle. I confess, there has been at least one time when I re-washed my clean hair just because I wanted my head to smell like a fruity vanilla flower. The scent isn’t overpowering, but it’s definitely on the stronger side. If you’re not into that, I suggest taking a good whiff to see if it’s right for you before immediately throwing it into your basket.

Their product line is extensive

It looks like Purezero has a beautifully scented solution to any mane problem. Have hair growth concerns? The Hemp with Bamboo Extract line can help stimulate and revive. The Apple Cider Vinegar shampoo and conditioner duo focuses on detoxifying hair when its pH balance is off. I’m also obsessed with the Coconut Milk products — I tried the shampoo and it traps moisture and keeps my locks hydrated.

I haven’t even gotten to their masks, serums and styling products. The hairspray comes in a non-aerosol bottle (of course it does) and I’ve seen a few “best I’ve ever tried!” comments about the sea salt spray all over Purezero’s Instagram page. I’ll have to take their word for it; my Target was completely sold out last time I visited. Is it worth going back soon to check if they restocked and risk getting caught in their trap again?

*Looks at hair in mirror*

Definitely.

