A trip to the salon is out of the question right now, but that doesn't mean you can't treat your hair to some TLC until they're open once again.

Developing a regular hair routine is key if you want your locks to look fab in between cuts, so Shop TODAY consulted the pros for their top product picks. With their help, you can keep your current haircut looking its best for weeks on end!

Shampoos and conditioners

Never underestimate the power of hair care basics to help you extend the life of your haircut — like this L'Oréal shampoo and its matching conditioner.

"At home hair care has always been important to me. My big go-to is a really good shampoo and conditioner," celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Colombini said.

This vitamin-enriched duo is meant to repair damage, fix split ends and tackle breakage so you can grow your hair long while keeping it healthy.

Perfect as a leave-in treatment or an in-shower rinse, this conditioner is formulated with a "Rice Curl Complex" that protects and enhances curls. As an added bonus, it's paraben-free. "This is great for curly hair because it has no alcohol, silicones, sulfates, phthalates or dyes. It offers curls much-needed moisture," celebrity hairstylist Ayumi Yamamoto said.

While we're all staying at home for a bit, you're likely using less hot tools on your hair — and that means your strands are a bit less stressed than usual. Want to take things to the next level and keep your hair healthy until salons reopen? Try shampooing less to help balance out the natural oils your hair needs.

"When it does come time to wash your hair, this shampoo from Living Proof helps hair feel cleaner longer so you can shampoo less," celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz said."Then apply a nourishing conditioner to the mid-shafts and ends, avoiding the roots."

If you're hoping to extend the life of your coloring job, shampoos with sulfates can totally sabotage your best intentions. "Sulfates cause color to fade by penetrating the hair's cuticle, which strips natural oils and dries out your hair. When your hair is dry, your color lacks vibrancy," Yamamoto said.

The deep purple pigment in this shampoo works against hair brassiness and helps keep blond, gray and silver tones cool.

Hair treatments

This may be an unconventional option for a hair product, but Gina Rivera, founder of By Gina and Phenix Salon Suites, uses this kitchen staple as a clarifying treatment twice a month.

"I like to make a baking soda paste and massage it through my hair from roots to ends, then shampoo and condition as normal. Baking soda is great at stripping away buildup," she said.

This affordable leave-in treatment takes on dry, stressed hair, tackles frizz and flyaways, and leaves hair looking healthy and shiny. "It's great for damaged, colored hair and bleached hair. After styling with this leave-in, hair is smooth and soft to the touch," Yamamoto said.

There's nothing quite like a fresh haircut to restore dry, dull locks, but if you can't make it to the salon, you can always use a leave-in conditioner to add much-needed moisture.

"This is great for preventing breakage and split ends. With the help of vitamin E, it helps improve scalp circulation so hair looks fuller and thicker," Yamamoto said.

Shea butter, yogurt extract and manuka honey join forces in this lightweight leave-in to fight frizz, strengthen strands and moisturize hair. "This affordable option is great for dry hair and leaves behind a nice dose of hydration," Yamamoto said.

Argan oil is a true skin care powerhouse, but it's also pretty great for your hair and can tackle flyways, tangled locks and dullness.

"If I had to survive on one product, hair oil would be it. This particular oil is so versatile: you can layer it up and use it as an overnight treatment or use it as a styling product, applying a small amount before blow-drying or leaving your hair to dry naturally. You can also use it as a serum when hair is dry," hairstylist Anastasia Stylianou said.

Dealing with those dreaded split ends? This leave-in helps prevent hair damage, makes strands stronger and is formulated with a restorative shield that protects vulnerable hair cuticles.

"This is a great repair lotion that prevents split ends and provides long-lasting moisture and will help as a thermal shield as well when you have to blow dry or use hot tools on your hair," hairstylist Laura Rugetti said.

Hair masks

With the help of a "Curl Hydration Complex," this mask offers curls the moisture they crave so much, all while reducing frizz and adding shine. The best part? It's gentle and lightweight enough to use each time you shampoo.

"I have been telling all of my clients not to use any heat on their hair if they can help it. This is the time to repair your hair, and masks are a huge part of that," celebrity hairstylist Scott King said.

The coconut oil and aloe vera in this restorative mask moisturize and soften locks while adding a touch of shine. This multitasker can be used on all hair types but is particularly perfect for damaged, over-professed strands.

"This is what I use on all my platinum-haired clients as a mask at the end of the coloring process. It's remarkable how much better hair feels afterward," NYC Master Colorist at IGK Soho Stephanie Brown said.

This regenerating mask is perfect for color-treated hair and is enriched with caper extracts that moisturize locks and keep color fresh.

"This is a great overall mask for people that have healthy hair and just want to maintain it. This will help calm frizz and make hair feel nice and silky. This is actually my everyday mask, the one I use instead of conditioner in the shower. It helps color last longer and protects hair," Brown said.

Craving that fresh-out-the-salon feel? This hydrating overnight conditioner is chock-full of moisturizing shea butter and strengthening wheat microproteins, making it perfect for dry hair.

"It treats hair without weighing it down, and can be used in the shower or as an overnight treatment after towel drying locks. Simply comb it through and put a shower cap on your head or clip strands up and put a towel on your pillowcase," hairstylist Rheanne White said.

Whether you're a hair mask pro or have never even touched one before, treating your tresses to a mask once a week can make a major difference on hair health. Ramirêz swears by this one from UNITE that restores elasticity, moisturizes and adds shine.

"Just make sure you are towel-blotting hair after your shampoo before applying a mask. You don’t want the hair to be soaking wet when applying a moisturizer. Also do not leave a mask in your hair for hours or for the day. Rinse after 15 minutes max," he said.

