J.Lo's hairstylist shares his top 5 favorite hair products you need at home

When life gets busy, it can be difficult to change up your regular routine.

Whether that be your morning workout session, your wardrobe or your cooking habits, bringing change into your life is easier said than done.

If you now have some extra time on your hands, this might be the perfect opportunity to incorporate some new products into your day-to-day schedule. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who works with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West, joined Shop TODAY's Instagram page to share some of the products he always has with him.

Check out the top five styling products you should have at home, according to Appleton.

1. A hair straightener

Hair straighteners are designed to create a smooth hairstyle with the use of heat. Appleton recommends the Dyson brand, which is meant to be suitable for all hair types.

The new Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener is crafted with flexing plates that shape around your hair —giving you more style control. It also produces shiny results with half the heat, meaning that your hair should experience less damage.

"Not only is it a beast at straightening hair and giving hair a great shine, it's portable as well, and that for me changes everything," he said. (Editor’s Note: Appleton has worked on projects for Dyson and Tangle Teezer in the past.)

2. A hairnet

Appleton says that a "good old hairnet" is a must in anyone's home. This classic can help you accomplish multiple hair looks.

Appleton raved about the versatility of the product. "Now I use this for endless hair ops. It's great to create anything as simple as a bun or a red carpet 'do. Everyone needs these hairnets," he told us.

This one is made with fine mesh, nylon and an elastic edge that will help you gather hair in one place.

3. A detangling brush

"This is a godsend," said Appleton. He notes that a good detangling brush is great if you don't want to feel tugging when brushing your hair.

This brush has teeth that swiftly glide through strands while smoothing hair for frizz-free shine.

"Glides through the hair effortlessly — there's no pulling, there's no tugging and honestly, it's just a bit of a hug for your hair every time you put it through," he explained.

4. A detailing brush

Detailing brushes can help you finish off your desired hairstyle by getting rid of stray hairs and other imperfections.

"I'm all about details and I would be lost without these two," he said.

This detailing tool has a brush on one end and a comb on the other. It works well for all hair types and ensures that your final style will look polished and perfected.

"You can either go fancy and get one that's got a double end, or you can simply use a toothbrush and brush out the edges and brush away flyaways, it's just a great way of detailing hair," Appleton said.

5. Snag-free hair elastics

Appleton recommends the Blax brand when it comes to durable hair elastics. In general, clear elastics are helpful when you don't want a bulky hair tie or scrunchie visible.

Blax makes snag-free hair ties that are designed to not snap while styling. They are also made to grip your hair without breaking it.

"Now these effectively don't break when you tie your hair up," he said. "There's nothing worse than getting the perfect ponytail and the elastic snapping. So for me? Top of my list."

